Beggs 44, Verdigris 36
Red Martel's 41-yard touchdown run with five minutes left provided the winning points Friday as the Class 2A No. 9 Golden Demons (2-1) avenged last year's 40-6 loss to the Cardinals (0-3).
Martel's third TD of the night gave Beggs a 44-28 lead, but host Verdigris quickly answered with Tyler Willis' 39-yard touchdown reception and his 2-point conversion run made it a one-score game with 3:40 remaining.
The Golden Demons recovered the ensuing onside kick, but needed Ryan Grayson's 20-yard catch on third-and-6 to seal the outcome. It capped a big night for Grayson, who had eight catches for 286 yards and three TDs.
Beggs led 24-22 at halftime and built on that early in the third quarter on Billy Ramsey's 84-yard TD pass to Grayson, followed by Martel's conversion run. With 39 secnds left in the third, Ramsey connected with Grayson on an 86-yard scoring strike.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World