Running-back tandem carries Bishop Kelley past Edison 49-13

Bishop Kelley's two-headed monster at running back wore down a talented Edison defense, with Austin Munson and Eli Hensley both topping the 100-yard mark in rushing.

Munson and Hensley combined for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the Comets to a 49-13 win over the visiting Eagles on Friday night in District 5A-4 action at Bishop Kelley.

"I couldn't be happier with both of those guys," said longtime Kelley coach J.J. Tappana. "Munson is our short-yardage guy, and he plays a lot of defense for us, and we go with him a lot. Hensley's got great vision and good forward body lean. He's getting better and better every week."

Munson led the way with 144 yards and 3 TDs on 16 carries, while Hensley had 129 yards and touchdown on 14 carries.

It was a much-needed win for a tradition rich Bishop Kelley that has a deceptive record against a tough schedule.

"I looked at this week and the opponents we played were 23-2 going into this week, and one of those losses was to us," Tappana said. "I feel really good about this team."

Bishop Kelley (2-4, 2-1) got out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and looked to be steamrolling Edison until a 75-yard kickoff return by Edison's Jeremiah Lazenby down to the Comets' 15-yard-line jump-started the Eagles.

A 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Luke Parish to Corey Rowland with 5:28 left in the second quarter got Edison on the board, trailing 21-6. A 1-yard quarterback sneak by Parish capped a 56-yard drive on Edison's next possession with 1:39 left in the half, and it went into half trailing just 21-13.

Munson scored Kelley's first touchdown, a 10-yard run where he took the direct shotgun snap with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Hudson Knight made a brilliant run on a 7-yard reverse, using an elusive spin move to avoid an Edison tackler at the 5-yard-line before scoring with 3:18 remaining in the first to advance the lead to 14-0.

When Hensley scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 21-0 with 6:22 left in the second quarter, the Comets appeared to be in complete control.

After Edison (3-3, 1-2) got back in the game, the Comets established control again in the third quarter when Munson broke off a 56-yard run to start off the half. Munson finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to extend Kelley's lead to 28-13 with 8:28 left in the third quarter.

Hensley broke open for a 59-yard run on Kelley's next possession, and a 1-yard TD run by Munson not long after gave the Comets a commanding 35-13 lead with 1:12 left in the third quarter.

"Edison has some really good athletes, and they're doing a really nice job," Tappana said. "We thought that hopefully the first half would go our way, but the second half, we hoped to wear them down, and that's what we did."

BISHOP KELLEY 49, EDISON 13

Edison;0;13;0;0;--;13

Bishop Kelley;14;7;14;14;--;49

BK - Munson 10 run (Nitchals kick) 6:07

BK - Knight 7 run (Nitchals kick) 3:18

BK - Hensley 3 run (Nitchals kick) 6:22

E - Rowland 23 pass from Parish (kick blocked) 5:28

E - Parish 1 run (Simon-Davila kick) 1:39

BK - Munson 5 run (Nitchals kick) 8:28

BK - Munson 1 run (Nitchals kick) 1:12

BK - Rhoades 37 pass from Smith (Nitchals kick) 6:33

BK - Chapman 1 run (Nitchals kick) 4:16

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: E - 14, BK 22. Rushes-Yards: E 21-51, BK 45-359. Comp-Att-Int: E - 17-31-1, BK 7-12-0. Passing Yards: E 163, BK 86. Fumbles-Lost: E 5-1, BK 1-0. Penalty Yards: E 12-71, BK 5-35. Total Yards: E 214, BK 445. Punts-Avg.: E 6-34.5, BK 4-37.5.