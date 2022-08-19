 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rogers outlasts Memorial, Edison in OT to reach All-City title game

  Updated
  • 0

Isaac Colon-Arce's 10-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave Rogers a 6-0 victory over Memorial in a winners bracket game of the 80th Grady Skillern All-City Preview on Thursday night at the East Side Sports Complex.

Rogers, led by first-year head coach Levy Adcock, will play in the title game at 8 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Stadium. The Ropers lost to Central in the final last year -- their first appearance in the championship game in 46 years.

In the first OT, Rogers had the ball first and Memorial appeared for a moment to have won the game on a 90-yard interception return, but a penalty nullified the touchdown.

Memorial's possession then ended on a strip-sack.

Memorial had the ball to open the second OT, but lost 17 yards and settled for a 43-yard field goal attempt that hooked wide left.

On the next play, Colon-Arce lined up left of his quarterback in the shotgun. The play was to go to him.

Rogers snapped the ball, and Colon-Arce accepted the routine handoff, but what he saw ahead of him was unlike anything he had seen that game: a gap too wide to miss.

“I had the hole open,” Colon-Arce said. “It was awesome.”

Colon-Arce ran through the first and second levels untouched until he crossed the goal line.

It was Rogers' second OT win of the night. The Ropers opened with a 14-13 victory over Edison.

Colon-Arce scored early on a sweep play to put Rogers ahead 7-0. Edison tied it to send the game to overtime. Rogers scored first and converted the extra point. Edison responded, but elected to go for the win with a 2-point conversion. The Eagles ran a pass play and targeted a receiver toward the pylon, but a Rogers defender batted the pass away.

In other games at East Side, Memorial defeated host East Central 14-6 and Edison edged East Central 6-0 in OT.

Edison forced an East Central fumble on the Cards’ first overtime possession. Edison running back Quan Minor then scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

