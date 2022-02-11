Rogers hires former OSU football All-American Levy Adcock

Former Oklahoma State All-American offensive lineman Levy Adcock is leaving Owasso's staff after being hired as Rogers' new head football coach, pending Tulsa Public Schools board approval.

Adcock, 33, has been an Owasso assistant for four seasons, including the past two as defensive line coach.

"He brings a lot of great football knowledge," TPS athletic director Mick Wilson said Friday.

Adcock succeeds Parker Childers, who is moving into administration at Rogers. Childers was Rogers' head coach for three years and led the Ropers to a 4-6 record in 2021 -- their best season since 2014.

"They started to have some success last year and I want to step in and pick up where he left off," Adcock said. "I couldn't be more excited and I welcome the challenge."

Adcock, who as a player helped Claremore Sequoyah win the Class 3A state title in 2006, played one season at Northeastern A&M and three at OSU, where he was a two-time all-Big 12 selection.