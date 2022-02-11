Rogers hires former OSU football All-American Levy Adcock

Former Oklahoma State All-American offensive lineman Levy Adcock is leaving Owasso's staff after being hired as Rogers' new head football coach, pending Tulsa Public Schools board approval.
Adcock, 33, has been an Owasso assistant for four seasons, including the past two as defensive line coach.
"He brings a lot of great football knowledge," TPS athletic director Mick Wilson said Friday.
Adcock succeeds Parker Childers, who is moving into administration at Rogers. Childers was Rogers' head coach for three years and led the Ropers to a 4-6 record in 2021 -- their best season since 2014.
"They started to have some success last year and I want to step in and pick up where he left off," Adcock said. "I couldn't be more excited and I welcome the challenge."
Adcock, who as a player helped Claremore Sequoyah win the Class 3A state title in 2006, played one season at Northeastern A&M and three at OSU, where he was a two-time all-Big 12 selection.
Adcock had brief NFL stints with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, and then played two seasons in the Canadian Football League in 2015-16. He moved to Owasso coach Bill Blankenship's staff in 2018 after a year as a middle-school teacher/coach in Broken Arrow.
"I can't say enough about him (Blankenship) and how great it was to be able to learn from him," Adcock said. "I feel that high school coaching is where I can make the biggest impact on kids. I still talk with my high school coaches and I want to make that same kind of impact."
Service set for Emerson
A memorial service for former Union and Hale football coach JW Emerson is scheduled at noon Feb. 18 at South Tulsa Baptist Church in Tulsa. Emerson died Jan. 23. He was 91.
Emerson's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Legends Foundation, a nonprofit corporation which benefits student-athletes and programs in Tulsa Public Schools. For more information on the JW Emerson Memorial Fund, contact TPS' Lisa Norman at the Education Service Center at (918) 746-6453.