Robert Borgstadt named new Edison football coach

Robert Borgstadt didn’t stay out of football coaching for long.

He was named as Edison’s new head coach Thursday, some five months after stepping down as Sapulpa’s head coach, a position he held for five years.

Borgstadt, 48, replaces Tony Daniels, who resigned after five seasons at the Edison helm to enter private business.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Borgstadt said. “Hopefully we’ll continue where Tony left off. He did a good job of turning the program around and I want to build on what he started.”

In 2019, Daniels guided the Eagles to their first district title and first playoff win in 27 years.

At Sapulpa, Borgstadt was 20-32 overall, but he went 18-14 over his final three seasons with three consecutive postseason appearances. He was District 6AII-2 coach of the year in 2018.

He resigned in January, saying he wanted more time to watch his daughters play basketball. Lexy Borgstadt will be a scholarship freshman on scholarship at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond in the fall and Morgan Borgstadt will be a junior at Verdigris High School.

Borgstadt said he will still have more time with the new job because it involves fewer administrative duties.