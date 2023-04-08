The Barry Lewis list

Combining the games he has covered or attended over the last 35-plus seasons, the Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis ranks his five most memorable regular season games:

1, Union 43, Jenks 42, OT (Sept 7, 2007)

In the fourth MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl, Jeremy Smith had 22 rushes for 162 yards, including the overtime touchdown that was followed by Tress Way’s winning extra point. Brandon Rogers’ 13-yard TD pass to Tracy Moore tied it with 17 seconds left in regulation. The game at H.A. Chapman Stadium was documented by NFL Films and broadcast nationally many times during the next decade.

2, Jenks 38, Bixby 35 (Nov. 3, 2022)

In another great showcase for Oklahoma high school football on national TV, Jenks ends Bixby’s state-record winning streak at 58. The Trojans never trailed and led by 17 in the second half, but didn’t seal the win until Sam Stone recovered an onside kick with 50 seconds left. Jenks QB Ike Owens was nearly perfect as he accounted for 308 yards and three TDs.

3. Owasso 38, Union 35 (Sept. 21, 2012)

This series has included many thrillers over the past 12 years. In 2012, the Rams pulled off the stunning feat of winning at Union-Tuttle Stadium for the second straight year as Jaylen Lowe scored on a 1-yard run with 24 seconds left. Union trailed most of the way before taking a 35-31 lead on Hunter Atyia’s 38-yard throwback pass to Justin Silmon with 6:34 left. Owasso followed with a 15-play, 84-yard drive to the winning score. The Rams’ 41-38 win in 2011 ended Union’s 94-game district win streak.

4. Cascia Hall 21, Wagoner 17 (Oct. 3, 2014)

After suggesting the play to coach Joe Medina Reece Lambert had the winning 58-yard TD on Michael Bloomfield’s slant pass with 4:12 left. Wagoner then drove 76 yards and had a first down at the 2 after A.J. Freeth caught a 28-yard pass from Malcolm Rodriguez. At first, it appeared Freeth had scored as he dived into the end zone inside the left pylon, but he stepped out of bounds and host Cascia took advantage by coming up with a goal-line stand. Wagoner prevailed its next 48 games for a state- record win streak. That record was broken by Bixby in 2021.

5. B.T. Washington 43, Jenks 37, 3 OT (Sept. 21, 2006)

Michael Harris had 38 carries for 265 yards and four TDs, including the winner in the third overtime at Jenks. “It was as good a performance as I’ve seen at this level,” Jenks coach Allan Trimble said. Harris’ 4-yard power run on second down ended the marathon. “I was so ready for it to be over,” Harris said. “I’m spent.” Jenks’ Matt Hulse sent the game into OT when he kicked a tying 44-yard field goal with 20 seconds left. Jackson Seibert had given BTW a 23-20 lead on a 22-yard field goal with 1:32 remaining. It was Jenks’ only loss en route to the 6A state title.