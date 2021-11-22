Rematches highlight Week 13's top games -- Collinsville-Carl Albert, Lincoln Christian-Heritage Hall, Verdigris-Holland Hall

All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday

1. 5A semifinal: No. 1 Collinsville vs. No. 3 MWC Carl Albert

The outlook: Collinsville tries to reach the state final for the first time since 2015 and end Carl Albert's reign of five consecutive gold balls. The Cardinals lost to Carl Albert twice in the past three years in the semifinals.

Records: Collinsville 12-0; MWC Carl Albert 10-2

Where: Western Heights' Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Oklahoma City

Key players: Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney and running back Brayden Gilkey combined for 62 carries, 593 yards and eight touchdowns in last week's 56-35 win over McGuinness. However, defenses have to respect the Cardinals' passing game as Oscar Hammond has 42 receptions for 1,033 yards and 16 TDs. Hammond had seven catches for 90 yards against Carl Albert in last year's 45-28 loss as Carney accounted for 330 yards and three TDs. Carl Albert RB Kentrell "Buddy" Bizzell is a big-game player. He scored both TDs in last week's 14-7 win over Coweta. Last year, he rushed for 106 yards and three TDs in the state final after scoring three TDs, including a 97-yard run, in the semifinals against Collinsville.