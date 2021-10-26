 Skip to main content
Rejoice Christian's shutout over Dewey sets up 2A-8 showdown with Adair
Rejoice Christian's shutout over Dewey sets up 2A-8 showdown with Adair

High School Photo Day (copy)

Caden Marley recorded a safety for Rejoice Christian during its second consecutive shutout.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Rejoice Christian’s offense and defense are clicking going into its home game against Adair at 7 p.m. Friday in a showdown for the District 2A-8 lead.

Eighth-ranked Rejoice (7-1, 4-0) can win the district with victories over Adair and then at Sperry in Week 10. Adair (6-2, 4-0) will clinch the title with a victory over the Eagles.

Rejoice is coming off two consecutive shutouts after a 64-0 victory last Friday at Dewey. The Eagles, who have scored at least 63 points in their past three games, led 29-0 at halftime.

Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson, who rushed for 75 yards and passed for 145 yards, started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. That was followed by Caden Marley recording a safety and Isaac Barnett scoring on a 17-yard TD run.

The second quarter featured Wilson throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cale Marley, and Jace Jenkins scoring on a 4-yard run.

Jenkins scored again on an 8-yard TD run in the third quarter and Barnett also had a 2-yard TD run. Cooper Auschwitz then added a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Wilson capped the quarter with a 14-yard TD run.

