Rejoice Christian's shutout over Dewey sets up 2A-8 showdown with Adair

Rejoice Christian’s offense and defense are clicking going into its home game against Adair at 7 p.m. Friday in a showdown for the District 2A-8 lead.

Eighth-ranked Rejoice (7-1, 4-0) can win the district with victories over Adair and then at Sperry in Week 10. Adair (6-2, 4-0) will clinch the title with a victory over the Eagles.

Rejoice is coming off two consecutive shutouts after a 64-0 victory last Friday at Dewey. The Eagles, who have scored at least 63 points in their past three games, led 29-0 at halftime.

Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson, who rushed for 75 yards and passed for 145 yards, started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. That was followed by Caden Marley recording a safety and Isaac Barnett scoring on a 17-yard TD run.

The second quarter featured Wilson throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cale Marley, and Jace Jenkins scoring on a 4-yard run.

Jenkins scored again on an 8-yard TD run in the third quarter and Barnett also had a 2-yard TD run. Cooper Auschwitz then added a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Wilson capped the quarter with a 14-yard TD run.