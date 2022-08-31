Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson, Jenks' Jalyn Stanford move up in All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ preseason position in parentheses:

1. Cole Adams,

Owasso, WR, Sr. (1)

Alabama commit caught seven passes for 132 yards in the first half against Bixby before being sidelined with a shoulder injury that will likely cause him to miss the rest of the regular season. Had 55 receptions for 913 yards and eight TDs last year. Also returned three kickoffs and two punts for TDs. An All-World first team selection in 2021.

2. Micah Tease,

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit caught eight passes for 84 yards in a 28-7 loss at Bentonviille (Arkansas) West. Set up the Hornets' only touchdown with a 43-yard punt return and a 22-yard reception. Also had one carry for 11 yards. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs. In the secondary, had three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz,

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit had two catches for 20 yards in the 6AI No. 1 Spartans' 49-14 win over Owasso, extending Bixby's state-record winning streak to 50. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Chance Wilson,

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (5)

Accounted for 465 yards and six TDs in the 2A No. 3 Eagles' 49-13 win at defending Class A state champion Cashion. Montana State commit completed 15-of-22 passes for 382 yards and five TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World's All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.​

5. Jalyn Stanford,

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (6)

Houston commit had nine rushes for 41 yards against Edmond Santa Fe. At safety, had seven tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Also had a 35-yard kickoff return that set up Jenks' only offensive TD. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes threw a 69-yard TD pass.

6. Jaiden Carroll,

Jenks, RB, Sr. (4)

Carried eight times for 47 yards and a TD plus had two receptions before being ejected from the Trojans' 13-10 win at Edmond Santa Fe. As a rusher-receiver last year had 1,547 yards and 20 TDs to help the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title.

7. Todd Drummond, Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (7)

South Dakota commit completed 19-of-26 passes for 316 yards and three TDs in a 52-7 win over Caney Valley. Also had eight rushes for 58 yards and two TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushes for 10 TDs.

8. Reese Roller,

Verdrigris, LB/RB, Sr. (8)

Will open the 2022 season Friday at Sperry. Last week, tied for the best record (12-4) as the guest student picker on the World's Weekly Picks panel. Led the Cardinals' defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also scored on 14 of his 42 carries. Has 227 career tackles and 43 sacks.

9. Dylan Hasz,

Bixby, DB/WR, Sr. (9)

Arkansas commit had six tackles against Owasso. Had 28 tackles and 12 pass deflections last year. On offense, had 24 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. In 2020, recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions with two TD returns.

10. De'Marion Thomas,

Union, DL (10)

The Vanderbilt commit had four tackles to help lead the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' strong defensive effort in a 57-10 win over Westmoore. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

