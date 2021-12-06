 Skip to main content
Rejoice Christian sweeps District 2A-8's MVP, coach-of-the-year awards
Rejoice Christian vs Washington (copy)

Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson accounted for 62 TDs this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Rejoice Christian junior Chance Wilson was selected Monday as the District 2A-8 most valuable player.

Wilson, a quarterback, accounted for 4,131 yards and 62 touchdowns this football season to help the Eagles post an 11-2 record and reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Rejoice's Brent Marley was named as the coach of the year.  Marley led the Eagles, picked second in the coaches' preseason poll, to the district title.

2A-8 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Offensive player of the year: Carson Hendrix, Sperry

Defensive player of the year: Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah

Position POYs

QB: Nate Ratcliff, Adair. RB: Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah and Jack Wilkins, Salina; WR: Jay Miller, Rejoice; Lane Jackson, Adair. OL: Stockton Ryan, Rejoice; Ethan Hancock, Claremore Sequoyah; Wyatt Murphy, Salina; Tristan Kersker, Salina; Kasen Rodriguez, Kansas. TE: Colten Abel, Rejoice; Jacob Mauser, Dewey.

DB: Solo Morton, Rejoice; Dallas Mullikin, Dewey. OLB: Josh Harwell, Cl. Sequoyah; Zach Majors, Kansas; JT Kelley, Salina. ILB: Caden Marley, Rejoice; Nick Ball, Sperry. DT: Dalton Close, Rejoice; Tyler Holt, Adair; Greg Campbell, Kansas. DE: Logan Linnell, Rejoice; Jacob Heit, Cl. Sequoyah; Chance Downs, Salina.

Special awards

Injured: Caleb Woods, Rejoice; Caleb Harwell, Cl. Sequoyah. Newcomers: Elias Warren, Kansas; Luke Wilson, Adair; Landon Gilbreath, Cl. Sequoyah. Inspirational: Sammy Armentrout, Rejoice. Ironmen: Ty Lewis, Kansas; Peyton Burns, Salina.

Coach of the year: Brent Marley, Rejoice.

ALL-DISTRICT

Adair: Roger Reed, Braden Boston.

Cl. Sequoyah: Sagey Hicks.

Dewey: Tate Lewis, Lucas Crawford, Justin Lindey, Kyle Swan, Wyatt Ransbottom.

Kansas: Jeremiah Harmon.

Nowata: Brayden Humphries, Emmett Sells, Daygan West.

Rejoice: Cannon Brown, Drake Miller.

Salina: Blair Chancellor, Landon Rutherord, Brayden Williams.

Sperry: Luke Barnes, Haylin Butler, Dawson James, Jaiden Ruff. Honorable mention -- Chase Cormican, Justin Tiller, Jerry Travis.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

