Rejoice Christian routs Antlers, hosts top-ranked Washington in 2A quarterfinals

Rejoice Christian was unstoppable in a 62-0 victory over Antlers in the Class 2A football playoffs' second round last Friday night.

The eighth-ranked Eagles (11-1) will need a similar performance when they host No. 1-ranked Washington (12-0) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

The host Eagles' defense held Antlers (9-3) to three first downs and 27 yards while coming up with three turnovers.

And the Eagles’ offense capitalized.

Chance Wilson threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns and added one on the ground.

Jace Jenkins started the scoring for Rejoice Christian with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first period. Wilson followed with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Morton, and then Wilson ran it in from 16 yards out for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Then the avalanche began for Rejoice Christian with four Wilson touchdown passes in the second quarter. Jay Miller caught TD passes of 6 and 23 yards, Morton had a 24-yard touchdown reception and Josh Hendricks caught a 13-yard scoring strike.

In the second half, the Eagles produced TDs on Cale Marley’s 72-yard kickoff return and on Camden Ryan’s 3-yard run.