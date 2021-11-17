Rejoice Christian QB Chance Wilson debuts in All-World rankings

3. CJ Brown

Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (3)

OSU commit had 13 carries for 210 yards and two TDs in the 2A No. 5 Golden Demons' 50-20 win over Claremore Sequoyah. This season, has 147 rushes for 1,778 yards and 24 TDs. Career totals of 5,433 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 86 TDs.

4. Oscar Hammond

Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)

Caught three passes for 89 yards and two TDs in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 60-14 win over Shawnee. Also scored on a 29-yard punt return and had an interception that set up a touchdown. Has 39 receptions for 1,004 yards and 16 TDs this season plus 14 carries for 167 yards and three TDs. Also is 4-of-4 passing for 128 yards with a TD and has 20 tackles. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)