Rejoice Christian prepares for 2A playoffs with 77-30 win over Pawhuska

Rejoice Christian appears to be very ready for the Class 2A football playoffs.

On Thursday night. the second-ranked Eagles romped to a 77-30 victory over host Pawhuska at Ormond Beach Stadium in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Rejoice (10-0) will open the postseason next Friday night when it hosts Beggs (6-4) while Pawhuska (6-4) visits Victory Christian (7-3).

Going into the game at Pawhuska, Rejoice coach Brent Marley had concerns.

"We already had our district wrapped up so we weren't really playing for anything and it was Pawhuska's Senior Night and they are very well coached," Marley said. "But it was just a good night for us."

The Eagles received another stellar all-around performance by backup quarterback Cale Marley against Pawhuska. Marley, in his third start filling in for injured Chance Wilson, accounted for 527 yards and nine touchdowns.

Marley had 21 carries for 326 yards and five TDs. He also completed 13-of-20 passes for 201 yards and four TDs. Marley also led Rejoice's defense with 11 tackles.

After the teams traded two TDs each in the first quarter, Marley threw a 7-yard TD pass to Josh Hendricks and then scored on a 19-yard run to end the period with a 27-14 lead.

Rejoice added 22 points in the second quarter, including Marley's 54-yard TD run and his 13-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Auschwitz for a 49-22 halftime lead.

Hendricks, who also had 10 tackles, returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a TD and Marley's 49-yard TD run increased the lead to 63-22.

Rejoice was boosted by the return of receiver/defensive back Solomon Morton, who missed two games with an ankle injury. Morton caught three passes for 42 yards and a TD plus had four tackles.

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 77, PAWHUSKA 30

Rejoice 27 22 28 0 — 77

Pawhuska 14 8 8 0 — 30

RC — Marley 26 run (Price kick)

PA — Traven Richardson 57 pass from Drummond (pass failed)

PA -- Drummond 1 run (D. Hendren pass from Drummond)

RC — Jenkins 31 run (Price kick)

RC — Hendricks 7 pass from Marley (kick failed)

RC — Marley 19 run (Price kick)

RC -- Revard 15 pass from Marley (kick failed)

PA -- Drummond 4 run (J. Hendren pass from D. Hendren)

RC -- Marley 54 run (Price kick)

RC -- Auschwitz 13 pass from Marley (Marley run)

RC -- Hendricks 80 kickoff return (Price kick)

RC -- Marley 49 run (Andris kick)

PA -- Tyrel Richardson 36 run (Tyrel Richardson pass from D. Hendren)

RC -- Marley 49 run (Andris kick)

RC -- Morton 18 pass from Marley (Andris kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — RC 21, PA 14; Rushes-Yards — RC 36-407, PA 28-143; Comp-Att-Int — RC 13-21-0, PA 23-46-1. Passing Yards — RC 201, PA 232. Fumbles-Lost — RC 1-0, PA 0-0. Penalty Yards — RC 3-20, PA 4-37. Total Yards — RC 608, PA 375. Punts-Avg. — RC 2-31, PA 3-56.0.