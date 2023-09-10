A bye week is coming at a good time for Rejoice Christian's football team.

The Eagles are coming off an emotional week, capped by a 35-16 win at third-ranked Beggs in a matchup of Class 2A state title contenders on Friday night.

Rejoice won despite being without three key injured starters -- quarterback Cale Marley, safety/receiver Josh Hendricks and tackle Tommy Mulkey. Marley is scheduled for knee surgery Wednesday after suffering a torn ACL in the Sept. 9 loss against Cascia Hall.

"Cale has been playing football since first grade and had never missed a game with an injury," said his father, Rejoice coach Brent Marley. "Our kids rallied around him. I was so proud of them, they showed so much grit. It was an emotional night."

Camden Ryan, in his first varsity start at QB, completed 18 of 26 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing TD.

"He played a gutsy game and managed the game well," Brent Marley said. "We went from having a Big 12 offense to a Big Ten offense."

Rejoice running back Drevin Reed gained 124 yards and had one TD.

The Eagles' defense held Beggs standout running back Red Martel to 74 yards. It was quite a contrast from last November when Martel racked up 397 yards in a 48-28 win over Rejoice. Martel is a Kansas commit. Beggs was held to 201 yards.

"In 23 years of coaching, this was the best defensive performance I've seen against a running back of that caliber," Marley said. "The key was for our players to stay disciplined and to stay home, and not chase him. They played great defense."

Rejoice's Maverick Price kicked field goals of 41 and 38 yards, made all four of his extra points and had touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs. For the season, he is 4-of-4 on field goals and has 16 kickoff touchbacks.

The Eagles will return to action in a district opener Sept. 22 at Salina (2-1).

"We can use this bye week," Brent Marley said.