Rejoice Christian on mission in 70-16 drubbing of Beggs

OWASSO — To quarterback Chance Wilson, a 70-16 win over the No. 2 team in the state Friday night solidified Rejoice Christian’s stature.

“The Rejoice Eagles are here, and we’re going to take anybody. I think we’re the best team in 2A, and I’ll say that every single week,” the Montana State commit said.

If second-ranked Beggs (1-1) was favored over No. 3 Rejoice, it hardly looked it. The Eagles (3-0) pounced on costly Beggs errors early. Dalton Close blocked a Beggs punt and recovered it in the end zone; Drevin Reed picked off an ill-advised Beggs pass; and against an empty formation, Beggs’ deepest defensive back lined up 10 yards off the ball, and Wilson made the Demons pay via Bryce Revard for 48 yards.

The Eagles shot ahead by 21, then 24, then 35 by the end of the first quarter. Leading 56-0 at halftime, Rejoice elected to keep its starters on the field to open the third quarter after Beggs kept its starters on the field.

“(Beggs) kept their ones in and were running trick plays,” Marley said. “They’re trying to score on us, and if we would have put our JV kids in, they’d have scored in four or five plays.”

Wilson, who had already accounted for 427 yards and four touchdowns (including a dazzling 84-yard scramble seconds before half), returned to the game with his receiving corps and picked up where he left off in the second quarter.

The senior finished the game with 418 passing yards with three touchdowns and 135 rushing yards for two touchdowns. Altogether, Rejoice gained 626 yards of offense.

Wilson admitted he and his teammates were chasing a particular score. Last year, Beggs defeated Rejoice 74-48 in the Eagles’ only regular-season loss.

“We wanted to beat them really bad. Last year, we got put up like 700 rushing yards against us,” Wilson said. “We were going to come out here and show them that we’re a completely different team.”

“We knew we needed to keep the pedal down and keep playing. We couldn’t make wholesale changes,” Marley said.

Yet when addressing his team after the game, Marley made one thing clear to his players: “How many of you all have a Gold Ball right now?”

“Our goal wasn’t to go 3-0. When we set out this journey at the beginning of the year, it wasn’t to beat Beggs,” Marley said. “People are going to talk about this win, and the boys deserve that.

“But complacency is a threat to anybody that has success. And we don’t have room to be complacent and not stay humble and hungry.”

Washington, the top-ranked team in 2A who bounced Rejoice out of the playoffs last fall, remains unbeaten after defeating Jones on Friday night.

Rejoice receiver Bryce Revard caught two of Wilson’s touchdowns and Josh Hendricks caught the other. Reed rushed for two touchdowns to go with his interception. Jace Jenkins scored Rejoice’s last touchdown of the game with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Rejoice will open its district schedule next Friday against Salina at home. Beggs will play its final non-district game at home against Verdigris next Friday.

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 70, BEGGS 16

Rejoice 35 21 14 0 — 16

Beggs 0 8 8 0 — 70

RC — Drevin Reed 4 run (Maverick Price kick)

RC — Chance Wilson 4 run (Price kick)

RC — Dalton Close punt block recovery (Price kick)

RC — Revard 48 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC — Reed four run (Price kick)

RC — Hendricks 19 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

BGS — Red Martel 33 pass from Knox Dyson (Martel 2pt)

RC — Wilson 8 run (Price kick)

RC — Wilson 84 run (Price kick)

RC — Revard 11 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC — Jace Jenkins 4 run (Price kick)

BGS — Dyson 2 run (Michael Cudney 2pt)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BGS 15, RC 25; Rushes-Yards — BGS 43-203, RC 36-204; Comp-Att-Int — BGS 10-21-3, RC 19-27-0; Passing Yards — BGS 129, 422; Fumbles-Lost — BGS 6-2, RC 2-0; Penalty Yards — BGS 11-64, RC 10-70; Total Yards — BGS 332, RC 626; Punts-Avg. — BGS 4-26.0, RC 2-24.0