Rejoice Christian clinches 2A-8 district title with a 70-6 Senior Night rout of Caney Valley

OWASSO — No Chance Wilson, Solo Morton or Jay Miller, no problem.
The undefeated Rejoice Christian Eagles — down their starting quarterback and two of their most potent offensive weapons — clinched the District 2A-8 title Thursday in a 70-6 Senior Night win over Caney Valley at Gibbs Field.
“We’re grateful that we wrapped up the district tonight,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “A lot of people say it’s the toughest district in the state.”
Wilson has been down after sustaining a MCL knee strain during Rejoice’s 55-28 win over then-undefeated Vinita on Oct. 13. In his absence, Cale Marley, son of coach Brent Marley, has led the second-ranked Eagles (9-0, 6-0) to three victories.
On Thursday night, the sophomore threw two touchdowns, ran for a TD and had a pick-6 on defense all before the first quarter ended.
Marley even returned the opening kickoff to the Caney Valley 38-yard line, setting up a short opening drive that resulted in the first of junior Jace Jenkins’ two touchdown carries.
“He (Cale) was kind of all over the place there early,” coach Marley said. “He’s been kind of a jack-of-all-trades for us, like a Swiss Army knife this year.”
Marley threw his touchdowns on back-to-back drives, the first a 28-yard strike to sophomore Cooper Auschwitz, the second a 27-yard completion to senior Bryce Revard, who led all receivers with six catches for 75 yards.
“We have that next-man-up mentality. If you get the chance, step up, make some plays,” Revard said.
“It just proves that we’re not that team that only relies on two people out there on the field. We have multiple people that can step up,” senior offensive lineman Dalton Close said.
Following a Marshall Hefner fumble recovery at the Trojans' 11-yard line, Jenkins ran it in for his second touchdown of the night to put the Eagles up 42-0 with under a minute to go in the first quarter. Marley retired his son from taking snaps (though he continued to play a few snaps in the slot) after he completed 9-of-10 passes for 124 yards.
Enter junior Camden Ryan, who already had caught a pass earlier in the quarter. His 5-yard touchdown run put the Eagles up 49-0, and his 8-yard touchdown completion to Auschwitz on the following possession made it 56-0.
Marley sat Ryan to play freshman Ethan Evans, a 6-foot-2 passer who provided a glimpse into Rejoice’s future. He completed one pass, a 13-yard touchdown to sophomore Brock Hicks, to put the Eagles ahead 63-0 — making him the third Eagles quarterback to throw a touchdown Thursday night.
Ryan re-entered the game and passed for a 39-yard score to sophomore Devon Skaistis to put Rejoice ahead 70-0 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Ryan finished the night 9-of-10 for 88 yards
and later took the victory formation snaps to run out the clock.
In total, eight Eagles caught a pass and nine carried the ball at least once.
Even junior starting kicker Maverick Price was relieved by freshman Duncan Andris for the Eagles’ last two extra points. Rejoice did not give up a turnover and only resorted to a Price punt once.
“They took care of the football, we played well, and so I’m just grateful for them,” coach Marley said. “We got some good experience by some kids that normally don't get to play.”
Caney Valley (1-8, 0-6) scored late in the fourth quarter on Jaydin Allen's 3-yard carry. Senior quarterback Zak Wallis connected with junior Cooper Fogle twice on the scoring drive for a total of 68 yards. Fogle led all Trojans with five catches for 92 yards.
Rejoice Christian closes its regular season next Friday at Pawhuska.
“Even though it doesn’t really count for anything, I know they’re going to be geared up for us, ready to go,” coach Marley said.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 70, CANEY VALLEY 6
Rejoice Christian;42;14;14;0;—;70
RC — Jenkins 16 run (Price kick)
RC — Marley 14 run (Price kick)
RC — Marley 20 interception return (Price kick)
RC — Auschwitz 28 pass from Marley (Price kick)
RC — Revard 27 pass from Marley (Price kick)
RC — Jenkins 11 run (Price kick)
RC — Ryan 5 run (Price kick)
RC — Auschwitz 8 pass from Ryan (Price kick)
RC — Hicks 13 pass from Evans (Andris kick)
RC — Skaistis 38 pass from Ryan (Andris kick)
CV — Allen 3 run (conversion failed)
First Downs — CV 4, RC 24; Rushes-Yards — CV 19-23, RC 29-194; Comp-Att-Int — CV 7-17-2, RC 19-21-0; Passing Yards — CV 95, RC 225; Fum-Lost — CV 2-1, RC 0-0; Penalty Yards — CV 3-15, RC 4-40; Total Yards — CV 118, RC 419; Punts-Avg — CV 7-29.0; RC 1-29.0
