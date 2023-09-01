BIXBY — A year ago, Bixby registered a 59-0 victory on the road against Springdale Har-Ber.

In the teams’ rematch Friday night on Bixby’s Lee Snider Field, the Class 6AI top-ranked Spartans didn’t even need the entire first half to surpass their point total from last year against the visiting Wildcats.

Defending state champion Bixby scored touchdowns on all eight of its offensive possessions in the first two quarters while adding defensive and special team scores as well to take a 68-0 lead at halftime while waltzing to a 75-18 victory at Spartan Stadium.

Tight end/linebacker Cord Nolan tallied three touchdowns — two on offense plus another on defense — while wide receiver Kordell Gouldsby and running back Jett Turner each notched a pair of six-pointers as part of Bixby’s huge first half that included a 49-point second quarter.

“I was proud of the way we came out and executed in the first half and had good focus,” Bixby Coach Loren Montgomery said as the Spartans showed no after-effects from their 42-16 win last week against Owasso in the Battle of the Burbs.

“I felt like we kind of had a letdown in our first (Owasso) game,” he added. “We went up; we were winning and just kind of lost focus. So that was a big part of emphasis this week. We cleaned up some of the personnel changes and delay of games that we had that you would expect from the first week to the second week. So making those improvements, I think, that was good for us. I am just glad how the guys came out and played.”

Quarterback Carson Kirby tossed three touchdown passes while scoring another on a 43-yard run as the Spartans (2-0) amassed 362 yards in total offense by halftime (191 rushing, 171 passing) while Bixby’s defense limited Har-Ber (0-2) to 0 net yards rushing.

The Wildcats, a Class 7A West team in Arkansas that finished 1-9 a year ago, started 10 of their 11 first-half possessions at their own 20-yard line. The other Har-Ber drive commenced from the Wildcat 16.

After rushing for 174 yards a week ago, including a 74-yard TD scamper, against Owasso, Gouldsby followed up with a 25-yard TD burst for the Spartans’ second touchdown of the game.

In the second quarter, he fielded a Wildcat punt at his own 38-yard line, raced to his left then cut back against the grain to complete a 62-yard touchdown return to put Bixby in front 54-0 with 5:26 yet to play in the first half.

“My guys are always blocking,” the senior said, who also netted a 26-yard punt return prior to his big punt return touchdown.

“They are always hustling all over the place. So they really make my job easy.”

“I saw it, hit it hard and it was open,” added Gouldsby of his TD return.

Nolan grabbed a 38-yard touchdown strike from Clay Peters and a 22-yard score from Kirby. He added his third TD of the half when he returned a pass by Har-Ber’s Braden Sprague 35 yards to paydirt.

“Cord is a phenomenal player,” Montgomery said of the sophomore. “He was with us as a freshman last year. He’s explosive. He’s just a football player, plays extremely hard. He’s smart and versatile.”

Turner, a senior, tallied Bixby’s first touchdown from a yard out then capped the big first-half explosion with a 19-yard jaunt. He finished with 50 yards on the ground on five carries.

Kirby, who split time at quarterback with Clay Peters as a week ago, recorded TD passes of 56 yards to Garrett Vaughn, 22 yards to Nolan and 19 yards to Yeixel Perez.

Bixby’s lone second-half touchdown, which was played with a running clock, came as sophomore Braeden Presley registered his first varsity touchdown on an 11-yard run.

Har-Ber avoided a touchdown with three touchdowns in the final 16 minutes.

BIXBY 75, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 18

Har-Ber 0 0 6 12 - 18

Bixby 19 49 7 0 - 75

BI — Turner 1 run (Nguyen kick)

BI — Gouldsby 25 run (pass failed)

BI — Nolan 38 pass from Peters (run failed)

BI — Vaughn 56 pass rom Kirby (Nguyen kick)

BI — Kirby 43 run (Nguyen kick)

BI — Nolan 35 interception return (Nguyen kick)

BI — Nolan 22 pass from Kirby (Nguyen kick)

BI — Gouldsby 62 punt return (Nguyen kick)

BI — Perez 19 pass from Kirby (Nguyen kick)

BI — Turner 19 run (Nguyen kick)

BI — Presley 11 run (Nguyen kick)

HB — Curry 80 pass from Sprague (run failed)

HB — Smith 1 run (run failed)

HB — Allen 33 pass from Essex (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—SH 10, BI 18; Rushes-Yards—SH 32-76, BI 35-241; Comp-Att-Int—SH 9-23-1, BI 13-15-0; Passing Yards—SH 198, BI 198; Fumbles-Lost—SH 1-1, BI 0-0; Penalty Yards—SH 2-5, BI 5-55; Total Yards—SH 274, BI 439; Punts-Avg—SH 5-38.8; BI 1-17.0.