Reese Roller leads defense as Verdigris shuts out Cascia Hall, 17-0

CLAREMORE — After No. 5 Verdigris’ 17-0 shutout over No. 4 Cascia Hall, Verdigris senior Reese Roller declared the Cardinals’ defense the best in Class 3A.

The Thursday-night bounce-back home win came six days after Bristow handed the Cardinals (6-1) their first loss of the year, 14-5.

Roller sacked Cascia Hall quarterback Cooper Lai 5½ times.

“I think we went this week knowing that we had something to prove, to prove to everyone that doubts us right now that we can compete with the best right now,” Roller said.

Roller was not the only Cardinal to have a career game Thursday night.

After Louie Carlson’s 26-yard field goal gave Verdigris its first points of the game following a fumbled punt return by Cascia, junior defensive back Tyler Willis anticipated Lai’s pass attempt and intercepted it in the flat. He returned the ball 21 yards to put Verdigris ahead 10-0 early.

“I saw ball in the air, just went for it and our whole defense went nuts. … They played great all night,” Willis said.

Roller pressured Lai early, sacking the Cascia (5-2) quarterback on first and third down of the Commandos’ next possession. The Cardinals and Commandos traded punts for the remainder of the first period and most of the second and third quarters, save a couple unsuccessful Cascia fourth-down attempts and an interception by Cascia.

With Cascia driving toward the end zone in the closing minute of the first half, Roller sacked Lai at the Verdigris 26-yard line as the clock dwindled from 24 to 2 seconds. The Commandos got off one more play thanks to a timeout, albeit unfruitful.

“He (Roller) stood out all night long,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “I don’t even know how many sacks he had, but it felt like a lot. He just constantly caused problems in the backfield.”

It was Tripp Fuller’s turn next. The senior linebacker finished the game with two sacks, the first of which was a 6-yard loss late in the third quarter. Seniors Mason Young and Drach Marveggio followed with another sack, and the Commandos were forced to punt.

“I’m extremely proud of our whole defense from D-line, linebackers, secondary,” East said. “They executed what we planned all week.

Senior quarterback Caden Parnell scored on a 43-yard touchdown run soon after as the Cardinals took a 17-point lead. Altogether, the Verdigris offense gained 140 yards as Parnell accrued 90 yards passing and rushing.

“For a second, I almost went down. I kept my balance and just saw a good block downfield and ran it in,” Parnell said. “I think we all just finally felt some relief in us.”

Roller recorded his fifth sack in the fourth quarter. On the subsequent down, Willis batted away a deep pass attempt to force another Cascia punt.

On the next Commandos’ next possession — Cascia’s last — Roller assisted for sack 5.5, forcing third down at the Cascia 46. The Cardinals stopped the Commandos two yards short of a first down, and an illegal substitution forced fourth-and-7 with 2:16 left in the game

As Cascia’s final pass attempt fell to the ground, the Verdigris offense took the field to drain the clock.

“They (Cascia) are really good on defense. They pack the box, they’ve got a good secondary and they’re a good defense. They’re a good football team,” East said. “We were absolutely expecting a defensive battle with them, but we did what we needed to do to win.”

The Cardinals travel to Jay next Friday, Oct. 21. Cascia hosts Bristow the same night. Both kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.

VERDIGRIS 17, CASCIA HALL 0

Cascia Hall 0 0 0 0 — 0

Verdigris 10 0 7 0 — 0

VER — Louie Carlson 26 field goal

VER — Tyler Willis 21 interception return (Carlson kick)

VER — Caden Parnell 43 run (Carlson kick)

First Downs — CH 12, VER 6; Rushes-Yards — CH 37-36, VER 29-111; Comp-Att-Int — CH 11-19-1, VER 3-10-1; Passing Yards — CH 116, VER 29; Fum-Lost — CH 1-1, VER 1-0; Penalty Yards — CH 9-65, VER 6-45; Total Yards — CH 152, VER 140; Punts-Avg — CH 6-37.2, VER 5-45.6.