Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ranking the MidFirst Backyard Bowls

Friday night's edition of the Union-Jenks rivalry will be the 20th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. From the most exciting to the least, here is a ranking of the first 19 with the attendance in parentheses. Games were played at the University of Tulsa unless indicated.

1. 2007: Union 43, Jenks 42, OT (attendance: 20,578): Jeremy Smith had 22 carries for 162 yards, including the winning 5-yard touchdown run in overtime. Brandon Rogers’ 13-yard TD pass to Tracy Moore tied it with 17 seconds left in Kirk Fridrich's first Backyard Bowl as Union's head coach. Documented by NFL Films and broadcast nationally hundreds of times.

2. 2005: Jenks 48, Union 44 (15,110): Isaac Norman caught the winning 64-yard TD bomb from Jake Strain with 18 seconds left. Union, which had seen a 37-20 lead erased, regained the lead, 44-41, on Casey Whorton’s fourth TD pass with 34 seconds left.

3. 2013: Jenks 20, Union 16 (19,287): Dylan Harding caught a 76-yard TD pass from Cooper Nunley with 25 seconds remaining to pull off another last-minute win in the series by the Trojans. Union, which was one first down away from running out the clock, led 13-7 at halftime on TD runs by Coleby Evans and Tyler Adkins.

4. 2016: Jenks 35, Union 28 (16,655): Jordon Curtis scored the winning TD on a 7-yard run with 1:14 left. Union's Shamari Brooks, on the field where he would become TU's second all-time leading rusher, carried 32 times for 276 yards and a TD. Jenks' Ian Corwin passed for 326 yards and accounted for three TDs.

5. 2008: Union 24, Jenks 17, OT (12,222): At Union-Tuttle Stadium, Jeremy Smith scored the winning TD in overtime for the second consecutive year, on a 1-yard run. Jenks rallied from a 17-3 deficit with two Beau Marsaln TD passes to Tramaine Thompson in the fourth quarter.

6. 2017: Union 59, Jenks 40 (11,917): In the highest scoring Backyard Bowl, Union's Peyton Thompson completed 22-of-26 passes for 380 yards and four TDs, including a clinching 68-yarder to CJ Moore with 3:43 left after Jenks cut its deficit to 45-40.

7. 2009: Jenks 27, Union 25 (18,573): Zack Langer had a breakout game as he rushed for 132 yards and two TDs to lead Jenks. Trent Martin caused a key late-game fumble as Union came up empty on two possessions in the final five minutes.

8. 2004: Jenks 17, Union 13 (23,510): Tyler Graves picked up a key first down to set up Andrew Brewer’s decisive 1-yard TD run with 3:47 left. Phillip Dillard’s strong pass rush foiled Union’s final play from the Jenks 30 with 45 seconds left.

9. 2019: Union 35, Jenks 20 (10,138): At Union-Tuttle Stadium, JoJo Nichols' 91-yard TD fumble return late in the third quarter was the pivotal play as it seemed Jenks was about to regain the lead.

10. 2006: Jenks 9, Union 6 (17,806): With 39 seconds left, Union’s Brad Wondra caught a 34-yard TD pass that was nullified by an illegal motion penalty. Matt Hulse’s 45-yard field goal and Mark Ginther’s 80-yard run gave Jenks a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

11. 2015: Jenks 45, Union 27 (19,873): Cooper Nunley's 75-yard pass tp Dillon Stoner was the go-ahead TD late in the third quarter. Nunley passed for 302 yards and four TDs, and Stoner caught nine passes for 171 yards and two TDs.

12. 2014: Union 24, Jenks 13 (18,012): Union QB Mason Farquhar accounted for 234 yards and three TDs, and Tre Brown had two key first-half interceptions.

13. 2021: Jenks 22, Union 0 (10,000): Shaker Reisig, in his first high school start at QB, led Jenks to the upset win at Union-Tuttle. Jaiden Carroll scored two TDs.

14. 2012: Union 14, Jenks 7 (15,000): Justin Silmon scored on a tiebreaking 5-yard run with 5:47 left.

15. 2018: Jenks 27, Union 10 (9,206): Ian Corwin passed for 254 yards and three TDs in Keith Riggs' first Backyard Bowl as Jenks' head coach after being an assistant in the first 14.

16. 2011: Union 41, Jenks 19 (17,374): Kyle Crutchmer’s 100-yard TD interception return late in the first half broke open the game. Union’s Hunter Atyia passed for 211 yards and accounted for two TDs.

17. 2022: Union 38, Jenks 3 (10,000): At Union-Tuttle, the Redhawks broke the game open late in the third quarter. Union's Devin Robinson had two interceptions, including a pick-6, blocked a field goal and had a key goal-line tackle.

18. 2010: Jenks 33, Union 7 (11,500): At Union-Tuttle, Jenks’ Sawyer Kollmorgen completed 13-of-16 passes for 201 yards and two TDs to Brandon Kitchens.

19. 2020: Jenks 28, Union 0 (4,000): Jayden Patrick caught a TD, passed for a TD and picked off a pass in the end zone at Allan Trimble Stadium.