Q&A: Beggs' Red Martel talks about learning from CJ Brown, his love for baseball and the origins of his nickname

One of the premier running backs in the state, Beggs’ Red Martel has garnered Division I interest and rushed for 1,743 yards this season.

On this week’s episode of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Martel joined to discuss his journey with football, where his nickname comes from and other hot topics around the state.

Note: This conversation was recorded prior to Martel’s commitment to Kansas and Beggs’ win against Rejoice Christian in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Q: Red, let’s talk about your journey with football. How did it all get started?

A: “It started off in kindergarten and I played up with first and second grade. But my first sport was really baseball. I’ve always been a running back so I always liked that position so I just fell in love with it. Growing up, I played a lot of linebacker in little league and middle school, then once I got to high school as a freshman I just backed up CJ Brown at running back and learned a lot from him.”

Q: Playing with CJ Brown, what were you able to learn from him?

A: “I picked up a lot from him. He’s a very humble player and he would just come every day and put in the work. Just seeing him, it set an example for me. It helped me encourage the younger ones now and just to show up every day at practice and work.”

Q: You said you loved baseball, what was it about that sport that you loved?

A: “My brother played. My brother is the first double amputee to play football at Beggs. So, to see him playing little league baseball and stuff, that made me want to play. I played baseball until my seventh grade year and I plan on going back out this year. I really like baseball and I’m going to see what it’s like this year, getting back and having fun.”

Q: Was your brother a big inspiration to you?

A: “Definitely. You know, my brother, he’s a big inspiration to a lot of people. Him being able to do things without legs and fingers, so he is an inspiration to a lot of people, including myself. He does influential stuff on TikTok, he’s a popular TikToker, so he got invited to a show in California and it was a great opportunity for him to go out there.”

Q: With the open transfer rules and you out at a smaller school like Beggs, do you worry about teammates every leaving for other schools?

A: “I think it’s pretty good, because more of the bigger schools, kids that are not really playing as much will come down to smaller schools and get an opportunity to play at these lower (classification) schools. I think it’s good for the people at the bigger schools to get an opportunity to go down and be able to perform and do what they can do.”

Q: Where does the nickname “Red” come from?

A: “It comes from my grandma. So whenever I was a baby, whenever I was born, I was like really red, so my dad is Hispanic and Native American and my mom is African American so she would think I was coming out as a darker baby and I was a really light baby so I was one of the redder babies in there. So to this day she (grandma) would always call me Red. So from then on, I was always called by Red by my family and friends.”