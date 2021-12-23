Purchase a commemorative football page

To help celebrate state football championships won by Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall, the Tulsa World has built full-color commemorative pages available for purchase. Each day for the next four days, they will publish in the print edition and e-edition online in the sports section starting with Jenks on Thursday.
Page reproductions are printed on high-quality photo paper that is suitable for framing. The size of each page is 12 inches by 21 inches.
Each page has a game story, photo and box score from the game. Each page is $35.
To order your commemorative page, go to tulsaworldstore.com
