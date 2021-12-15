Proximity, former Ram lead Owasso's Jake Clifton to Kansas State

OWASSO — Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton, who had been committed to Kansas State since July 2, signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

“The program they’ve got going on there, defensive, the team they’re becoming, the culture and the people around there,” Clifton said drew him to the Wildcats’ program. “So, 4 1/2 hours away, and the Big 12, and going to be contesting for a Big 12 Championship next year.”

Proximity was part of the decision. Playing in the Big 12, Clifton said, will allow his family to watch him play more frequently

“It’s important to bring family into the picture,” Clifton said, “Gotta think about myself a little bit, but you know, thinking about myself it was the right decision as well, and what better conference to be in?”

Clifton said his friendship with Wayne Jones, a former Kansas State defensive back who graduated from Owasso in 2018, also played a factor in his decision. Jones hosted Clifton on his official visit.

Clifton was the District 6AI-2 co-defensive player of the year in 2021.