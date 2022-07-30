Preseason All-World football: Verdgris' Reese Roller, BA's Dietrich Moore top linebacker rankings

LINEBACKERS

1. Reese Roller

Verdigris, 6-0, 210, Sr.

In 2021, led the Cardinals defense as he had 105 tackles, with 33 for losses and 15 sacks as Verdigris reached the 3A semifinals. A short-yardage back, he scored on 14 of 42 carries. Named to the World's All-State second team. Career totals: 227 tackles, 43 sacks. Was among the nation's leaders with 22 sacks in 2020. Also was in the rankings last summer at No. 5.

2. Dietrich Moore

Broken Arrow, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Offered by New Mexico State. In 2021, had 70 tackles with six for losses in eight games before a season-ending injury. Scored on a kickoff return against Mansfield Legacy and on an interception return against Jenks.

3. Ethan Clark

Cascia Hall, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Selected to the All-World second team last year as he made a big impact on both sides of the ball. On defense, had 126 tackles with 11 sacks. As a running back, had 101 rushes for 888 yards and 18 TDs.

4. Aiden Walker

B.T. Washington, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Led the Hornets last year with 163 tackles, including 99 solos. Had 11 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

5. Tyler Johnson

Lincoln Christian, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Last year, had 118 tackles with 25 for losses and five sacks to help the Bulldogs reach the Class 3A title game for the third year in a row. On offense, had two catches for 39 yards and a TD.

6. Cooper Crissup

Jenks: 5-9, 185, Sr.

In 2021, had 157 tackles with three interceptions and three sacks to help the Trojans win the 6AI state title. Had a key interception in the state final against Union.

7. Drake Fain

Sand Springs, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Recorded 116 tackles last season to help the Sandites reach the 6AII semifinals. In 2020, had 88 tackles.

8. Teyton "Tot" Chandler

Victory Christian, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Last season, had 196 tackles, including 133 solos to help Victory win a 2A district title. On offense, had 11 receptions for 202 yards, plus carried 11 times for 125 yards and a TD.

9. Parker Jenney

Holland Hall, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Helped the Dutch win a second consecutive 3A state title last year. Recorded 95 tackles with 28 for losses and 15 sacks. Also had 29 quarterback hurries.

10. Blake Gilkey

Collinsville, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Was the 5A state champion Cardinals' leading tackler with 97 last year and had five sacks. Will see more playing time at running back this season. In 2021, he had 12 carries for 157 yards and three TDs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World