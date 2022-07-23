Preseason All-World football: Union's De'Marion Thomas, Beggs' Chance Jordan top rankings

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

1. De'Marion Thomas

Union, 6-4, 320, Sr.

Vanderbilt nose guard commit had 53 tackles with 24 solos last season to help Union reach the 6AI state title game. Rarely came off the field during meaningful situations as he also started on offense at left guard.

2. Chance Jordan

Beggs, 6-1, 270, Sr.

Enjoyed an all-around stellar season in 2021 as he had 67 tackles with 16 sacks to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals. In a 24-22 win at Metro Christian, he scored on a Pick-6 and made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes. Also averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with one inside the 20. Career totals of 134 tackles with 28 sacks.

3. Tyler Rich

Owasso, 6-3, 290, Sr.

In 2021, had 37 tackles, including 17 solos. Also had five quarterback hurries, two passes deflected and a sack. Will be a three-year starter. Career totals of 65 tackles and four sacks.

4. Jersey Robb

Bixby, 5-10, 205, Sr.

Oklahoma State wrestling commit and two-time state wrestling champion helped the Spartans win another football gold ball last fall as he had 22 tackles with seven for losses and three sacks. As a running back, had 19 rushes for 150 yards and three TDs.

5. Amondre Tiger

B.T. Wasington, 6-0, 250, Sr.

In five games last year, had 29 tackles. As a sophomore, he had 68 tackles with 25 for losses and seven sacks, plus two fumble recoveries.

6. Reid Jones

Bishop Kelley, 6-3, 271, Jr.

Produced 48 tackles with six sacks last season. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said Jones "could be special" and "I think he could be exceptional for us this season."

7. Elias Sherman

B.T. Washington, 6-2, 285, Sr.

An impact player on both sides of the line. Had 51 tackles with 13 for losses and two sacks last year.

8. Sam Rhoades

Bishop Kelley, 6-4, 230, Jr.

Recorded 66 tackles with five sacks last year. As a tight end, he had four receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said Rhoades "is very talented" and "we think he's going to be very strong for us."

9. Yale Gray

Verdigris, 6-2, 250, Sr.

Had 34 tackles with five for losses last season as the Cardinals reached the 3A semifinals. Recruited by Ivy League schools. Cards coach Travis East said Gray “is a physical, athletic offensive lineman. He is the perfect combination of athleticism in our zone schemes and physicality in our gap schemes.”

10. Owen Pazzo

Cascia Hall, 6-1, 240, Sr.

The four-year starter returns to the preseason rankings after being a 2020 selection. Cascia coach Joe Medina said Pazzo "is one of the quickest and most athletic defensive linemen that has donned a Cascia uniform." Also starts on the offensive line and is a kick snapper.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World