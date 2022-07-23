Preseason All-World football: OSU commit JaKobe Sanders of Stillwater tops O-line rankings

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

1. JaKobe Sanders

Stillwater, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Committed to Oklahoma State. Center helped the Pioneers reach the 6AII semifinals last season. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "Jakobe is a great player because of his mental understanding of his job, the scheme, and understanding of defensive fronts. Combined with his physicality — he is a dominant football player. Anyone that lines up across from him is going to have to play hard every play until the whistle or he will punish them."

2. Kaden Stanton

Beggs, 6-6, 300, Sr.

A starter on Beggs's Class 2A semifinalists the past two years. Paved the way for big rushing seasons from CJ Brown and Red Martel. Has offers from New Mexico State, Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State. Has a 4.05 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. Also was in the All-World preseason rankings last summer.

3. Landon Zaldivar

Jenks, 5-11, 306, Jr.

Committed to Memphis. Became a starter at right tackle midway through the 2021 season and helped the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "He's continuing to grow and learn. He's got a big frame and moves really well for someone his size."

4. Brody Duffel

Bixby, 6-5, 240, Jr.

Was a starter at left tackle last season on the Spartans' 6AII state champions. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, "Brody played extremely well against high-level competition. He will get bigger and has a lot of potential."

5. Milton White

Jenks, 6-1½, 300, Sr.

A starter on Jenks' 6AI state champions in 2020 and '21. Also was in the All-World preseason rankings last summer. Moved to right guard last year after being at left guard in '20. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "He's as explosive and quick for somebody his size. It's very deceptive how athletic he is."

6. Jamison Mejia

Broken Arrow, 6-6, 265, Sr.

Became a major college prospect after shifting from tight end as he helped the Tigers reach the 6AI semifinals last season. Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said, "Extremely athletic for a 6-6 kid. Long and powerful. Relatively new to the offensive line, but will be a leader up front as a returning starter." Offered by New Mexico State.

7. Isaac Autaubo

Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 255, Sr.

An impact player on both sides of the line. On defense, had 46 tackles with 13 for losses last season. Also is a long snapper. Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said, "Isaac has been a solid and very dependable offensive and defensive lineman for us the last three years. He has played in three state championship games and has been a key part on those teams. He understands the preparation and mindset to perform at a high level and will be a huge leader for our team this year."

8. Bennett Ringleb

Union, 6-5, 265, Sr.

Was a starter at tackle last season as Union reached the 6AI title game. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "Bennett has a frame that gives him great leverage. He is very athletic and is developing quickly into a high-level player."

9. DJ Whittley

Collinsville, 6-2, 225, Sr.

The left tackle is one of the few returning starters from last season's 5A state champions. Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said, "Great player, will have a bigger role on defense this season as well."

10. Collin Schrader

Oologah, 6-1, 275, Sr.

Will be a three-year starter and besides being a standout on the O-line is the anchor on the Mustangs' defensive front. Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said, "He has an outstanding work ethic in the weight room and we are expecting a huge year from him."

— Barry Lewis Tulsa World