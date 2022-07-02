Preseason All-World football: Jenks' Jalyn Stanford, Bixby's Dylan Hasz top DB rankings

1. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, 5-11 185, Sr.

All-around standout for the 6AI champion Trojans, At safety, he had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, and caught 23 passes for 197 yards.

2. Dylan Hasz

Bixby, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Committed on Friday to Arkansas. Had 28 tackles and 12 pass deflections last year for the 6AII champion Spartans. On offense, had 24 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. In 2020, recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions with two returns for touchdowns.

3. Devin Robinson

Union, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Committed to Tulsa. Produced 63 tackles with 43 solos and two interceptions last season, including one in the 6AI state final.

4. Ryan Grayson

Beggs, 6-0, 165, So.

Returned four of his six interceptions for TDs last year. As a receiver, had 800 yards and 16 TDs. Has been offered by Colorado.

5. Mason Coddington

Mounds, 5-11, 170, Sr.

An All-World second-team selection last year as he led Mounds to a 10-2 record. Intercepted 10 passes with two returned for TDs. Also had 51 tackles. At QB, he passed for 1,622 yards and 20 TDs, and rushed for 1,320 yards and 16 TDs.

6. Gabe Rodriguez

Wagoner: 5-8, 175, Sr.

At safety, had 108 tackles, including a team-high 65 solos. As a QB, accounted for 2,326 yards and 26 TDs, split nearly evenly as a rusher-passer.

7. Cooper Lai

Cascia Hall, 6-2, 185, Sr.

As a safety, had a team-high four interceptions last season. At QB, completed 64% of his passes for 1,732 yards and 20 TDs. Also rushed for 312 yards and seven TDs.

8. Jaxon Woods

Hominy, 5-10, 170, Jr.

All-around athlete, also is a standout in basketball and track. Starts at safety and also at QB, where he accounted for 3,496 yards and 36 TDs last season.

9. Jaylon Franklin

Broken Arrow, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Recorded 31 solo tackles last season. Offered by UCO.

10. Tyson Williams

Bixby, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Last year, had 27 tackles with 14 passes deflected and two interceptions.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

