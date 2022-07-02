Preseason All-World football: Jenks' Jaiden Carroll, Beggs' Red Martel lead RB rankings

1. Jaiden Carroll

Jenks, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Rushed for 1,264 yards and 17 TDs to help the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title in 2021 after two seasons playing for Booker T. Washington. Also caught 20 passes for 283 yards and three TDs. Career totals: 2,885 rushing yards, 38 TDs. Ranked No. 4 last summer.

2. Red Martel

Beggs, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Second year in a row that Beggs has a player at No. 2 in RB rankings as he follows CJ Brown. Carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs last season to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

3. Eric Virgil

Hilldale, 5-9, 187, Sr.

Had 197 carries for 1,385 yards and 24 TDs last season. Also caught 14 passes for 214 and three TDs last season as the Hornets went 8-3. In 2020, rushed for 1,402 yards with 19 TDs. Ranked No. 8 last summer.

4. Caden Parnell

Verdigris, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Rushed 143 times for 1,019 yards and 11 TDs in 2021. Also had 30 catches for 311 yards and four TDs. At linebacker, had 64 tackles with 49 solos. Career totals; 2,370 rushing yards, 34 TDs, 119 tackles, 12 sacks.

5. DJ McKinney

Union, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Moves to Union from B.T. Washington, where he had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year. Also had 23 tackles and an interception as a defensive back.

6. Emery Neeley,

Owasso, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Rams coach Bill Blankenship said Neeley is ready for a breakout season as the team’s primary RB for the first time after rushing for 367 yards and five TDs last year.

7. Tagg Campbell

Metro Christian, 5-10, 180, Sr.

In 2021, had 95 rushes for 755 yards and 11 TDs plus 25 catches for 253 yards. Also a linebacker-DB, had 44 tackles and five pass deflections. In 2020, had five TDs and four interceptions to help Metro win the 2A state title.

8. Baxter Robertson

Cascia Hall, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Also a starting outside linebacker, had 893 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year. Averaged 36.8 yards on six kickoff returns.

9. Noah Jones

Cushing, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Carried 104 times for 833 yards and eight TDs last season. Also had 24 catches for 349 yards and a TD.

10. Austin Munson

Bishop Kelley, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Limited by ankle injuries last season. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, "He seems ready to have a great year. He will the leader of the offense." Recruited by Ivy League schools.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

