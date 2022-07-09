Preseason All-World football: BTW's Micah Tease calls his shot

Though he is eager to follow the footsteps of Booker T. Washington greats, recent Arkansas commit Micah Tease wants to be the first Micah Tease — and the 2022 Hornets to be state champions for the first time since 2017.

Tease, a senior receiver/defensive back, called Booker T. Washington “the best program in the state” one offseason removed from the Hornets sending three 2022 graduates to play Division I football.

“You know, it’s the expectations,” Tease said. “I wouldn’t want to come here and have low expectations for me … It keeps you motivated.”

And Dax Hill, a 2018 BTW graduate and former Michigan defensive back, was recently drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

“We’ve had a lot of guys go big-time D-I. He’s (Tease) just another one in a long line of guys that’s trying to find their own identity and help us win a state championship as well,” Booker T. Washington coach Jonathan Brown said.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tease pledged his talents to the Razorbacks last Monday after taking visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame and Southern Cal in June.

Tease, an impact player on both sides of the ball, is No. 2 behind Owasso’s Cole Adams in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football receiver rankings, which are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Voting runs through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly voting updates.

Tease’s next adventure is to take a greater leadership role with the Hornets.

“It’s been manifesting since my freshman year. You know, JJ Hester, Krishawn Brown, Jordan Drew, they’ve all been putting it into me,” Tease said. “But now just taking on that role as a senior, it’s kind of second nature in a way. Muscle memory.”

Brown said Tease has lived up to the Hornets’ standard of leadership this spring, comparing his style to that of Gentry Williams, a 2022 graduate headed into his freshman season with the University of Oklahoma.

“I think (Tease) and Gentry are kind of one in the same. They both like to smile a lot,” Brown said. “They’re totally different than Dax was. He didn’t smile at all.”

Tease said he finds a warmer approach more conducive to catching his teammates’ attention.

“I don’t really have to cuss at people to get them to do what we need them to do,” Tease said. “It’s definitely not hard for me to get people’s attention. I just try to tell people what to do, right? You know, correcting when they’re doing wrong.

“You make memories on this field … Of course, you want to have fun, but you want to take it serious too.”

Tease did a lot of smiling on the field last season. He caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine TDs. In the secondary, he picked off three passes and had 25 tackles. During the previous two seasons, he had a combined 31 catches for 543 yards and five TDs.

Tease notes that he likes playing offense better than defense. Tease’s best game last season came in a 37-32 win at Sand Springs. He caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and he forced a fumble with 1:05 left to seal the victory.

“Now this is the class of ’23 era … So I’m ready to see this new group, my group of guys we go out there and ball out and beat people Friday nights,” Tease said. “Most important thing: Be ready for that state championship and Gatorade Player of the Year.”

Brown held Tease out for the dead period to rehab a minor wrist injury, but expects him to be back on the field soon.

“He’s our guy. He’s gotta continue to improve and continue to just keep getting better,” Brown said.