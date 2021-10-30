Postseason scenarios for 6A-5A football districts

District 6AI-1
Guaranteed a spot: Jenks (first), Broken Arrow (second) and Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, +27).
In the running: Yukon (3-3, +4), Norman (3-3, -10).
Key games: Yukon at Edmond Memorial, Santa Fe at Norman.
How it plays: Santa Fe is third with a win but could be fourth on marginal points with a loss and Yukon win. Yukon is in with a win and could be third on marginal points if Santa Fe loses, but is out with a loss and Norman win. Norman must win and pass Yukon on marginal points to qualify and can’t be higher than fourth.
District 6AI-2
Guaranteed a spot: Union (first), Mustang (second), Owasso (third).
In the running: Norman North (6-3, +10), Moore (6-3, 0).
Key games: Norman North at Southmoore, Moore at Mustang.
How it plays: Norman North is fourth with a win. Moore is fourth with a win and Norman North loss. Marginal points will decide the final spot if Moore and Norman North both lose and Edmond North upsets Union. But Edmond North can’t qualify.
District 6AII-1
Guaranteed a spot: Del City (first), Stillwater (second) and Deer Creek (4-2, +58).
In the running: Putnam North (3-3, +21), Lawton (3-3, -10).
Key games: Stillwater at Putnam North, Deer Creek at Lawton, Midwest City at OKC Northwest.
How it plays: Deer Creek-Lawton game decides third place. Lawton is also in with a loss if North and Midwest City (2-4, -27) also lose. But the Wolverines are out and North will be in if they lose, North wins and Midwest City loses. Midwest City can’t qualify.
District 6AII-2
Guaranteed a spot: Bixby (6-0, +90), B.T. Washington (5-1, +56), Choctaw (5-1, +52), Sand Springs (fourth).
Key games: Bixby at B.T. Washington, Choctaw at Bartlesville
How it plays: Bixby is first with a win or on marginal points with a loss and Choctaw win. B.T. Washington likely will be second on marginal points with a win and will be first with a win and Choctaw loss. But the Hornets likely will be third on points if they lose. Choctaw can’t be first, but will be second with a win and Washington loss.
District 5A-1
Guaranteed a spot: Lawton MacArthur (6-0, +85), Ardmore (5-1, +66), Noble (5-1, +51), El Reno (fourth).
Key games: Ardmore at MacArthur, OKC Capitol Hill at Noble.
How it plays: MacArthur is first with a win and can’t be lower than second. Ardmore is first with a win and Noble loss and can be first on marginal points if it wins by 10 points or more. Noble can’t be first, but will be second with a win or Ardmore loss.
District 5A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Carl Albert (first), Guthrie (second) and Bishop McGuinness (third).
In the running: Lawton Eisenhower (2-3, -9), Piedmont (2-3, -21).
Key games: Eisenhower at Carl Albert, Woodward at Piedmont.
How it plays: Piedmont is fourth with a win. Eisenhower is fourth with an upset of Carl Albert and Piedmont loss and the Eagles likely will be fourth on marginal points if they and Piedmont both lose.
District 5A-3
Guaranteed a spot: McAlester (first), Coweta (second), Bishop Kelley (3-3) and Shawnee (3-3).
Key games: Shawnee at Bishop Kelley.
How it plays: Shawnee-Kelley game decides third and fourth places.
District 5A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Collinsville (6-0, +90), Pryor (5-1, +46), Tahlequah (5-1, +42).
In the running: Sapulpa (3-3), Glenpool (3-3).
Key games: Collinsville at Tahlequah, Claremore at Pryor, Glenpool at Sapulpa.
How it plays: Collinsville is first with a win, can’t be lower than second, and will be first on marginal points with a loss and Pryor win. Tahlequah is first with a win and Pryor loss and could be second on marginal points if Pryor also wins, but likely would be third with a loss. Pryor can’t be first, but will be second with a win and Tahlequah loss. Glenpool-Sapulpa game decides fourth place.