Postseason scenarios for 6A-5A football districts

How it plays: Collinsville is first with a win, can’t be lower than second, and will be first on marginal points with a loss and Pryor win. Tahlequah is first with a win and Pryor loss and could be second on marginal points if Pryor also wins, but likely would be third with a loss. Pryor can’t be first, but will be second with a win and Tahlequah loss. Glenpool-Sapulpa game decides fourth place.