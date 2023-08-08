The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is now over.

This summer, we gave readers a chance to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

Seventy candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — were selected.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.

Voting ended at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com later this month.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, were published throughout the summer.

