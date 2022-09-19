 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK CANDIDATES

Poll closed: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 3

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Poll closed: To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Senior quarterback passed for 284 yards and six touchdowns, and had a rushing TD in a 54-3 victory over Berryhill.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Senior receiver/defensive back had six catches for 150 yards with three TDs and a 64-yard interception return against Berryhill.

Todd Drummond, Pawhuska

Senior QB completed 30-of-40 passes for 486 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 48-46 comeback win at Woodland

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Senior QB completed 30-of-40 passes for 355 yards and five TDs in a 41-21 win at Prairie Grove (Arkansas).

Gage Gundy, Stillwater

Senior QB accounted for 261 yards and three TDs in a 36-33 win over Norman.

Drache Marveggio, Verdigris

Senior linebacker had 22 tackles with two sacks in a 40-6 victory at Beggs.

Colton Sutton, Skiatook

Senior running back/linebacker had 18 carries for 221 yards and four TDs plus 10 tackles with a sack in a 47-13 win at Hale.

Carson Trimble, Grove

Senior QB passed for 196 yards and two TDs in a 28-20 win over Wagoner.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

