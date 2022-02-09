Pittsburg State `checked all' the boxes for Sandites QB Ty Pennington

SAND SPRINGS -- All-State quarterback Ty Pennington had several college choices, but he's confident that signing with Pittsburg State was the correct call.

Pennington and nine other Sand Springs college signees celebrated their signings during a ceremony Wednesday at a packed Ed Dubie Field House.

“It checked all the recruiting boxes academically and athletically. I know I made the right decision,” said Pennington, who also had offers from Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern, Washburn, Central Missouri, East Central, and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Oklahoma State.

“At first I thought about going to OSU, but once I started to figure out the kind of school Pitt State was, it was pretty obvious where I wanted to go."

Pennington and two other Sandites football teammates, Gabe Brown (Northeastern State) and Connor Light (Southwestern College) actually signed a week earlier, but the Feb. 2 ceremony was postponed due to weather.

The three-year starter set single-season records of 2,831 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 39 total touchdowns while leading the Sandites to an 8-4 record and semifinal appearance in the Class 6AII playoffs.