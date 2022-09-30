Pioneers overtake Booker T. Washington 38-6 with ‘stellar’ performance from Noah Roberts

Stillwater offensive coordinator Chad Cawood always scolds Trent Hardesty for his one-handed receptions in practice.

At least, that’s how Hardesty tells the story.

“When you actually make the one-handed catch, it’s OK. We’ll celebrate,” Cawood said. “But if you miss a one-handed catch then we’ve got to talk about it.”

So on Friday night, Hardesty — Stillwater’s senior wide receiver — made sure to catch it.

With time dwindling down before halftime, Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy dropped back in the pocket, quickly lofting a pass up to the 6-foot-4 Hardesty along the Booker T. Washington sideline.

Stretching back and extending his right arm, Hardesty leapt above the defender, spearing the ball and tucking it down into his elbow all while staying in bounds.

It moved the chains and continued Stillwater’s drive. A play later, running back Noah Roberts broke a 37-yard run.

And it was Roberts’ stellar performance that lifted Stillwater to a 38-6 road victory against Booker T. Washington on Friday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.

"My line's really big up front," Roberts said of his performance. "I think that was a huge reason for my production."

Roberts finished with 155 rushing yards on 22 carries, scoring three touchdowns for the Pioneers.

“He really opens up the pass game,” Gundy said of his senior running back.

Roberts and Gundy accounted for all of Stillwater’s (5-0 overall, 2-0 6AII-1) touchdowns Friday, with Gundy throwing a 5-yard touchdown on the opening drive to receiver Josh Ford and then rushing for a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Gundy finished completing 13-of-18 passes for 126 yards and a passing TD. He completed at least one pass to seven different receivers in the win.

The Pioneers defense was able to force turnovers early against Booker T. Washington (2-3, 1-1), with Hornets’ quarterback Lathan Boone throwing an interception then fumbling the ball on the teams’ first two drives.

Defensively, the Pioneers have allowed only one touchdown to be scored in their past two games.

"When they get that to happen, on offense we feel like we have no pressure," Gundy said.

Boone's fumble set the Pioneers up deep in the Hornets’ territory, with Gundy and Roberts capitalizing on the short field.

The Hornets would fumble again before halftime, setting up the Pioneers to kick a 30-yard field goal as time expired to claim a 31-0 lead at halftime.

The Hornets would string together several strong offensive drives in the third and fourth quarter but only found the end zone once — an 18-yard pass from Boone to receiver Micah Tease.

“We play like that in any game, we’ll beat anybody,” Hardesty said.

STILLWATER 38, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 6

Stillwater;14;17;0;7;-–;38

Booker T. Washington;0;0;0;6;-–;6

STW – Ford 5 pass from Gundy (Grant kick)

STW – Gundy 1 run (Grant kick)

STW – Roberts 6 run (Grant kick)

STW – Roberts 37 run (Grant kick)

STW – Grant 30 field goal

BTW – Tease 18 pass from Lathan Boone (kick failed)

STW – Roberts 15 run (Grant kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: STW 15, BTW 11. Rushes-Yards: STW 35-201, BTW 28-137. Comp-Att-Int: STW 13-18-0, BTW 6-10-1. Passing Yards: STW 126, BTW 69. Fumbles-Lost STW 0-0, BTW 3-3. Penalty Yards: STW 5-45, BTW 7-41. Total Yards: STW 327, BTW 206. Punts-Avg.: STW 1-35, BTW 1-43.