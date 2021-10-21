Photo Day survey shows parents are tops with high school football players

“(Jacobs) grew up with nothing and made something of himself,” Cunningham wrote.

The more than 100 football players were also asked to name their favorite athlete, musical artist, television show and movie.

In the athlete category, a total of 51 were named with Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns quarterback and OU’s 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey receiving six votes each.

But Kyler Murray, OU’s 2018 Heisman winner, did not appear on a single ballot. Perhaps it is because none in the survey group could have known in August that Murray would have the Arizona Cardinals at 6-0 as the NFL’s only unbeaten team and be an early candidate for league MVP.

Others athletes (past and present) who were named twice or more included basketball’s Steph Curry, Lebron James, Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook and football’s Saquon Barkley, Julio Jones, Justin Jones, Ray Lewis, Patrick Mahomes and Adrian Peterson.

Cascia Hall’s Jayce Ward said Peterson, OU’s former standout running back and a 14-year NFL veteran “has been my favorite player for my entire life.”