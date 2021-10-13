Pawhuska's Mason Gilkey debuts in All-World rankings

Completed 14-of-27 passes for 270 yards and two TD in the 6AII No. 4 Sandites’ 37-32 loss to No. 3 Booker T. Washington. Also rushed for 62 yards and two TDs, In 2021, is 95-for-147 for 1,437 yards and 15 TDs; 335 rushing yards and six TDs. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.

4. Oscar Hammond

Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)

Caught three passes for 28 yards and had two carries for 18 yards in the first half of the 5A No. 1 Cardinals’ 27-3 win over Claremore. Has 18 receptions for 527 yards and eight TDs this season. Also has 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (7)