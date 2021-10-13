Pawhuska's Mason Gilkey debuts in All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit had 10 touches for 128 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher/receiver in the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans’ 70-7 win at No. 2 Choctaw. For the season, has 53 carries for 616 yards, 30 receptions for 362 yards and 12 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,489 rushing yards, 119 catches for 1,381 yards, 89 TDs.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had 23 rushes for 122 yards and a TD plus a 2-point conversion run with 3:46 left that proved to be the difference in the 2A No. 2 Golden Demons’ 24-22 win at then-No. 1 Metro Christian.
This season, has 87 rushes for 1,136 yards and 16 TDs. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,791 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 78 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (3)
Completed 14-of-27 passes for 270 yards and two TD in the 6AII No. 4 Sandites’ 37-32 loss to No. 3 Booker T. Washington. Also rushed for 62 yards and two TDs, In 2021, is 95-for-147 for 1,437 yards and 15 TDs; 335 rushing yards and six TDs. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)
Caught three passes for 28 yards and had two carries for 18 yards in the first half of the 5A No. 1 Cardinals’ 27-3 win over Claremore. Has 18 receptions for 527 yards and eight TDs this season. Also has 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
5. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (7)
Central Michigan commit completed 9-of-11 passes as he accounted for 267 yards and three TDs, including a 90-yard run, in the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs’ 56-14 win at previously undefeated Westville. In seven games, has completed 88-of-118 passes for 1,526 yards and 24 TDs, and has 64 rushes for 731 yards and 10 TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
6. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (6)
Accounted for 164 yards and four TDs in the 5A No. 3 Tigers’ 57-0 win over East Central. In 2021, is 57-of-97 passing for 962 yards and 15 TDs plus four rushing TDs. Last year, he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 346-of-528, 5,371 yards, 58 TDs, nine interceptions.
7. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (8)
Carried 22 times for 207 yards and three TDs plus had 16 tackles with three for losses in the 3A No. 1 Dutch’s 48-12 win at Vinita. Also had a 27-yard reception and three kick returns for 53 yards. For the season, has 96 rushes for 961 yards and 12 TDs; 66 tackles with 11 for losses and three sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
8. Chris McClellan
Owasso, DL, Sr. (5)
The 2022 All-America Bowl selection has helped the 6AI No. 3 Rams’ defense allow only three points in the past six quarters, including a 41-3 win last week at Edmond North. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
9. Micah Tease
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Jr. (10)
Caught five passes for 98 yards and two TDs plus forced a fumble with 1:05 left that sealed a 37-32 win at Sand Springs. For the season, has 18 catches for 407 yards and six TDs plus 14 tackles. Has 15 major offers.
10. Mason Gilkey
Pawhuska, WR/DB, Sr. (NR)
OSU commit debuts in the rankings after he had seven catches for 144 yards and three TDs in a 57-6 win over Quapaw. In 2021, has 37 receptions for 585 yards and five TDs. Career totals: 128 catches, 2,655 yards, 41 TDs, 119 tackles.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World