Pawhuska exacts revenge with 40-29 win over Cashion

PAWHUSKA — Todd Drummond backpedaled but it got him further into trouble. The Cashion Wildcats' defensive line swarmed him faster than he retreated.

Drummond, the senior Pawhuska quarterback, bailed out of the situation and flicked a pass down the left side of the field. Junior tight end Noah Willson planted his foot in the corner of the end zone and cradled the ball dropping from the sky.

The touchdown tied the game in the second quarter and sent a message in Pawhuska’s 40-29 win against Cashion: this year is different.

In each of the previous two years, the Wildcats have ended the Huskies’ season. Last year it was by a 35-31 score, and the year before a 7-6 decision.

Drummond said he had no fears flinging the ball to the end zone because he had practiced the play so many times. The sequence settled Drummond, who threw two interceptions early in the game.

“Obviously not the start we wanted,” Drummond said. “Two interceptions, wasn’t expecting that to for the start but I just had to address the mistakes I made, swallow my pride and swallow my ego and then I can't just sit there and soak on it. I mean, we have a whole game to win so I had to get the guys riled up and we had to go and win the football game.”

Drummond said he would be lying if he didn’t have the two previous losses on his mind and he wasn’t cool-headed enough to start the game, which may have forced the mistakes he made.

Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said he talked to his team about the significance of beating Cushing. It wasn’t something the Huskies shied away from.

“They've ended our season two years in a row,” Hennesy said. “So tonight, it wasn't so much for us as it was for the class before us and two classes before us.”

PAWHUSKA 40, CASHION 29

Cashion; 13;0;16;0;--;29

Pawhuska; 0; 22; 12; 6;--;40

CAS - Brown 14 pass from Acord

CAS - Gilbert 23 pass from Acord

PAW - 7 run from Drummond

PAW - Willson 22 pass from Drummond

PAW - 2 run from Richardson

PAW - Richardson 56 pass from Drummond

PAW - 23 run from Drummond

CASH - Nabavi 11 pass from Acord

CASH - Brown 64 pass from Acord

PAW - 18 run from Goodeagle

CASHION: 19 first downs, 38 rush yards, 279 pass yards, 14 completions, 33 attempts, 35 penalty yards, five punts for an average of 40 yards.

PAWHUSKA: 23 first downs, 292 rush yards, 194 pass yards, 10 completions, 27 attempts, two interceptions, 80 penalty yards, three punts for an average of 43 yards.