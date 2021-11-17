Pawhuska dominates All-District A-5 football team

Pawhuska received most of the major honors Wednesday as coaches announced the District A-5 all-district team.
Huskies receiver Dalton Hurd shared District MVP honors with Oklahoma Union fullback Trinton Kuehn. Pawhuska receiver Mason Gilkey was named Offensive MVP and Huskies end Lesharo Wildcat shared Defensive MPV with Commerce lineman Aidden Vanatta.
Matt Hennesy guided the No. 5 Huskies to a 9-2 record and the district title and was named coached of the year.
Pawhuska (9-2) hosts Colciord on Friday in a second-round playoff game.
All-District A-5 Team
District MVPs: WR/DB Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska; FB/MLB Trinton Kuehn, Oklahoma Union
Offensive MVP: WR Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska
Defensive MVPs: DE Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; DL Aidden Vanatta, Commerce
Coach of the Year: Matt Hennesy, Pawhuska
Offensive Players of the Year
Offensive line: Garrett Williams, Quapaw; Gabe Lopez, Oklahoma Union
Receiver: AJ Soliano, Pawhuska
Quarterbacks: Haydn Rogers, Ketchum; Jayden St. John, Oklahoma Union
Running backs: Andy Bradbrook, Fairland; Preston Thomasson, Quapaw
Tight end: Marcus Howard, Commerce
Kicker/punter: Cooper Kyler, Pawhuska
Defensive Players of the Year
Defensive line: Grant Crawford, Quapaw
Defensive end: Colten Persons, Oklahoma Union
Outside linebacker: Jack Long, Pawhuska
Inside linebacker: Eric Cunningham, Commerce
Defensive back: Baylor Nash; Oklahoma Union
All-District
Afton: Ethan Faul
Commerce: Seth Hailey, Roger Hernandez, Julian Herrera, Levi Rhinehart
Fairland: Jacoby Jackson
Oklahoma Union: Jaden Anderson, Jacob Ardrey, Axel Boomershine, JT,Richardson
Pawhuska: Jesse Carr
Quapaw: Gunner Freeman, Zayne Suman
Wyandotte: Daxtor Baker, David Carver, Gavin Kihenia
All-District Honorable Mention
Fairland: Jayden Anderson, Braxton Jones
Oklahoma Union: Justus Crouse, Wyatt Hannah, Levi Thomas
Pawhuska: David Cochrane, Blaine Sweeden
Wyandotte: Jevon Parmley, Clayton Pugh, Chase Russell
Hardship Award: Koen Myrick, Quapaw