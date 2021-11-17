 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pawhuska dominates All-District A-5 football team
0 Comments

Pawhuska dominates All-District A-5 football team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cashion at Pawhuska (copy)

Pawhuska's Dalton Hurd looks for running room against Cashion in last year's Class A semifinals. On Wednesday, he was recognized as one of the top players as District A-5 coaches annnounced their all-district team.

 John Clanton

Pawhuska received most of the major honors Wednesday as coaches announced the District A-5 all-district team.

Huskies receiver Dalton Hurd shared District MVP honors with Oklahoma Union fullback Trinton Kuehn. Pawhuska receiver Mason Gilkey was named Offensive MVP and Huskies end Lesharo Wildcat shared Defensive MPV with Commerce lineman Aidden Vanatta.

Matt Hennesy guided the No. 5 Huskies to a 9-2 record and the district title and was named coached of the year.

Pawhuska (9-2) hosts Colciord on Friday in a second-round playoff game.

All-District A-5 Team

District MVPs: WR/DB Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska; FB/MLB Trinton Kuehn, Oklahoma Union

Offensive MVP: WR Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska

Defensive MVPs: DE Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; DL Aidden Vanatta, Commerce

Coach of the Year: Matt Hennesy, Pawhuska

Offensive Players of the Year

Offensive line: Garrett Williams, Quapaw; Gabe Lopez, Oklahoma Union

Receiver: AJ Soliano, Pawhuska

Quarterbacks: Haydn Rogers, Ketchum; Jayden St. John, Oklahoma Union

Running backs: Andy Bradbrook, Fairland; Preston Thomasson, Quapaw

Tight end: Marcus Howard, Commerce

Kicker/punter: Cooper Kyler, Pawhuska

Defensive Players of the Year

Defensive line: Grant Crawford, Quapaw

Defensive end: Colten Persons, Oklahoma Union

Outside linebacker: Jack Long, Pawhuska

Inside linebacker: Eric Cunningham, Commerce

Defensive back: Baylor Nash; Oklahoma Union

All-District

Afton: Ethan Faul

Commerce: Seth Hailey, Roger Hernandez, Julian Herrera, Levi Rhinehart

Fairland: Jacoby Jackson

Oklahoma Union: Jaden Anderson, Jacob Ardrey, Axel Boomershine, JT,Richardson

Pawhuska: Jesse Carr

Quapaw: Gunner Freeman, Zayne Suman

Wyandotte: Daxtor Baker, David Carver, Gavin Kihenia

All-District Honorable Mention

Fairland: Jayden Anderson, Braxton Jones

Oklahoma Union: Justus Crouse, Wyatt Hannah, Levi Thomas

Pawhuska: David Cochrane, Blaine Sweeden

Wyandotte: Jevon Parmley, Clayton Pugh, Chase Russell

Hardship Award: Koen Myrick, Quapaw

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TNF bets to look forward to tonight

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News