Part II: Bill Haisten: For Braylin Presley and the Spartans, hard work precedes Friday glory

“We always recognize a practice player of the week,” Montgomery said. “It might be a starter, but it might also be a kid who just comes out and practices well every day. And then on Friday night, we have three captains, but our fourth one we reserve for our practice-player captain.

“This week, it’s Aidan Hill, a senior running back and linebacker. He’s not a starter, (but) he starts on every special team. He comes out here and runs at scout-team tailback, and that’s kind of a thankless job — being the scout-team tailback with some of the guys we have on defense. I try to show (back-ups) how important their role is and respect that.”

Showing up and doing the work every day, all year long, and even when your Friday night role amounts to no more than staying in your lane during kickoff coverage: “I think that’s as much or more a character-builder than if you’re the Friday night star,” Montgomery said.

As so much football is played before a kid gets a driver’s license, the parental investment is essential. When their sons Brennan, Braylin and Braeden simultaneously were members of different youth-league teams, Tia and Arthur Presley attended hundreds of practices and games.