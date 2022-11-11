Owen Jones, defense help Broken Arrow down Norman again, 47-20

BROKEN ARROW — It takes guts to even call that type of play. But the dividends were well worth it.

A 98-yard touchdown pass from Owen Jones to Kade Mathews in the first quarter sparked No. 7 Broken Arrow to a 47-20 victory over No. 10 Norman in the first round of the 6AI playoffs Friday night.

Broken Arrow (5-6) was facing first down at its own 2-yard-line after a punt seemingly trapped BA deep in its territory, with Broken Arrow up 7-6.

That's when BA coach Josh Blankenship rolled the dice.

Passing out of the back part of the end zone, Jones hit a streaking Mathews in stride just behind Norman defenders at around the 35-yard-line. Then Mathews turned on the jets and raced the last 65 yards for the touchdown with 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter to up the lead to 14-6.

"That's what we practice. In our scenario situations in walk-throughs on Wednesdays, we said if we were backed up, that's what we were going to call, and the guys executed," Blankenship said.

"Big time by Owen, to be able to have the poise, with the good protection we had, to still be able to deliver that against the wind was a big play."

The long TD was such a momentum changer that on the next series, a low shotgun snap got past quarterback Tias McClarty from Norman's own 33-yard-line. Broken Arrow's Derrick Osmond was able to scoop it up and run 10 yards for the score, and suddenly BA led 20-6 with 44 seconds left in the half.

The Broken Arrow Tigers had overcome first-and-29 on the opening drive of the game, a drive where they already had four penalties for 45 yards. But BA persisted, and scored on an 8-yard pass from Jones to Kayleb Barnett to take the early 7-0 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

But the Norman Tigers (3-8) quickly came back, as McClarty darted for a 54-yard run with 4:26 left in the first quarter. With a blocked extra point, BA was still up 7-6.

Broken Arrow extended its 20-6 lead to 26-6 at halftime when Nate Jones scored on a 23-yard swing pass from Owen Jones with 17 seconds left in the first half.

An interception by Norman's Dax Noles early in the third quarter jump-started Norman, as the Tigers scored on 36-yard TD pass on the next play from Phoenix Murphy to Max Wilson that cut the BA lead to 26-13 with 7:58 left in the quarter.

But BA drove down and scored with 4:42 left in the third on a 2-yard run by Kaydin Jones that upped Broken Arrow's lead to 33-13. A 30-yard interception return by Elishah Wilson soon after with 4:34 left in the quarter made it 40-13.

"When our defense scores twice, that's going to give us a chance to win games," Blankenship said.

Owen Jones finished with 237 yards passing, completing 14-of-19 with three touchdowns.

The series between the two Tigers has been lopsided, with Broken Arrow leading overall at 11-0.

BROKEN ARROW 47, NORMAN 20

Norman;6;0;7;7;--;20

Broken Arrow;20;6;14;7;--;47

BA - Kayleb Barnett 8 pass from Owen Jones (Hunter Martens kick) 4:54

N - Tias McClarty 54 run (kick blocked) 4:26

BA - Kade Mathews 98 pass from Owen Jones (Martens kick) 0:54

BA - Derrick Osmond 10 fumble return (kick failed) 0:44

BA - Nate Jones 23 pass from Owen Jones (run failed) 0:19

N - Max Wilson 36 pass from Phoenix Murphy (Sam Hernandez kick) 7:58

BA - Kaydin Jones 2 run (Martens kick) 7:42

BA - Elisha Wilson 30 Int return (Martens kick) 4:34

N - Port Hartsock 45 pass from Murphy (Hernandez kick) 7:59

BA - Nate Jones 6 run (Martens kick) 6:37

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - N 14, BA 22. Rushes-Yards - N 33-94, BA 44-2-9. Comp-Att-Int - N - 15-20-1, BA 12-30-1. Passing Yards - N 154, BA 255. Fumbles-Lost - N 4-2, BA 1-0. Penalty Yards - N 5-60, BA 13-140. Total Yards - N 248, BA 474. Punts-Avg. - N 3-42, BA 4-28.