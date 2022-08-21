Owasso's Cole Adams ranks No. 1 in All-World Preseason Top 10

1. COLE ADAMS

OWASSO, WR, 5-10, 180, SR.

It didn't take long for Cole Adams to establish himself as a versatile big-time playmaker for the Rams.

As a freshman in 2019, Adams had pivotal 43-yard TDs in both the regular-season and semifinal wins over Broken Arrow. The first came on a reverse and other was on a reception as helped Owasso win the Class 6AI state title.

Last year, the Alabama commit had 55 catches for 913 yards and eight TDs. He also returned three kickoffs and two punts for TDs.

During his career, he has 105 receptions for 2,015 yards and 21 TDs plus 548 rushing yards and seven TDs.

In his final game last year, a 41-40 loss in the quarterfinals at Broken Arrow, he had 282 all-purpose yards and three TDs, including two on kickoff returns.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship also has been impressed on how Adams handled all the increased attention from colleges as his recruiting stock skyrocketed.

"He's done a good job of keeping himself grounded," Blankenship said.

Adams starts the season at No. 1 in the All-World overall rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

2. MICAH TEASE

B.T. WASHINGTON, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, SR.

Last month, Micah Tease had a Fourth of July to remember when he announced his commitment to Arkansas.

This year, Tease would like to be practicing and playing football during Thanksgiving week -- something that has eluded the Hornets during his career there.

Tease's goals this season are to lead Booker T. Washington to a 6AII state title and to be the state's player of the year.

The tradition-rich Hornets' last state title was in 2017. Last year, the Hornets lost in the quarterfinals.

Tease wants to take a greater leadership role with the Hornets.

Last year, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. In the secondary, he had three interceptions, four passes deflected and 25 tackles. During the previous two seasons, he had 31 catches for 543 yards and five TDs.

In Week 6 last season, Tease showed how he can take over a game on both sides of the ball. Tease had five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and forced a fumble with 1:05 left that sealed a 37-32 victory that was about to slip away against 6AII semifinalist Sand Springs.

3. LUKE HASZ

BIXBY, TE, 6-4, 225, SR.

After World two-time state player of the year Braylin Presley's graduation, Arkansas tight end commit Luke Hasz could have an even more prominent role in Bixby's offense than he had the past two seasons.

Hasz caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two TDs last season. In 2020, he had 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs.

"We look forward to him continuing to build on great sophomore and junior campaigns and be an even more versatile player on our offense," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.

Look for more performances such as Hasz had in a regular-season showdown last year at Choctaw when he had seven catches for 86 yards and a TD. Or in 2020, when he had eight catches for 216 yards and two TDs against Sand Springs and seven receptions for 216 yards against Ponca City.

Hasz's receiving stats only tell a part of his story as he also is a strong blocker.

"Luke is a special player because he is so big and physical, but his hands and route running ability are those of a wide receiver," Montgomery said.

4. JAIDEN CARROLL

JENKS, RB, 5-10, 180, SR.

A year ago, some wondered how well Jaiden Carroll would fare after moving to defending 6AI champion Jenks following two seasons as Booker T. Washington's leading rusher.

Carroll answered those questions quickly and impressively. He rushed for 1,264 yards and 17 TDs to help the Trojans win another 6AI state title. He also caught 20 passes for 283 yards and three TDs.

In the state title game, Carroll was the Tulsa World's offensive most valuable player with 27 rushes for 147 yards. He also had a 41-yard kickoff return that set the tone for a second-half comeback that resulted in a 30-15 victory over Union.

Carroll will be harder for defenses to catch this season.

"I've been working on my speed and when I get to the second level making people miss," Carroll said.

It wouldn't be surprising if Carroll had a senior season that earned World All-State honors, similar to current NFL running back Josh Jacobs when he was at McLain in 2015. Carroll and Jacobs are cousins through marriage. Another favorite NFL back for Carroll is the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley. Carroll likes how they run "real tough."

"They can do everything on the field and I can, too,"​ Carroll said.

5. CHANCE WILSON

REJOICE CHRISTIAN, QB, 6-3, 185, SR.

Earlier this month, Chance Wilson was honored as the All-World boys athlete of the year.

Wilson also was the boys track athlete of the year and had a solid basketball season.

But the tone for his great sports year was set during football season. Wilson completed 202-of-297 passes for 2,857 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also had 150 carries for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs.

Wilson helped Rejoice bounce back from a 4-7 season to go 11-2 and reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.

"We were winning again, it was a great year and I had a lot of fun," Wilson said.

Wilson's recruiting stock also is on the rise and he committed last month to Montana State.

6. JALYN STANFORD

JENKS, DB/RB, 5-11 185, SR.

Jalyn Stanford celebrated the Fourth of July with his commitment to the University of Houston.

Stanford, who was recruited as an athlete, contributed to Jenks' Class 6AI state title last year in a variety of ways.

At safety, he had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 594 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 23 passes for 197 yards.

And he also showed an accurate throwing arm with a 69-yard touchdown bomb to Ty Walls that clinched a 22-0 win at Union in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

"It was electrifying how the crowd got and how big of a play it was in that specific moment," Stanford said.

On offense, Stanford and Jaiden Carroll give the Trojans the top running back combo in the state. Stanford had 100 yards on eight carries in the title game against Union.

7. TODD DRUMMOND

PAWHUSKA, QB, 6-4, 190, SR.

In 2020, Todd Drummond's older brother, Bryce, was a Tulsa World offensive player of the finalist after a career that saw him produce 9,455 passing yards and nearly 2,000 passing yards while accounting for 146 touchdowns as Pawhuska's quarterback.

Todd Drummond has the potential to also achieve that distinction before continuing his career at South Dakota.

In his first year as Pawhuska's starting QB in 2021, he completed 245-of-357 passes for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs to lead the Huskies to the Class A semifinals. He also rushed for 10 TDs.

The Drummonds' mother, Ree, is the host of “The Pioneer Woman,” on Food Network and runs an online blog of the same name. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and has an exclusive line of cooking and home products at Walmart.

Todd says Bryce was his biggest help in overcoming some early season struggles that led to a 1-2 record.

“Going into last year, first game starting, I shoot Bryce a text like ‘hey, I’m kind of nervous, can you give me some words of wisdom?’” Todd Drummond said. “Every time he knew that there was a big challenge ahead, he’d shoot me a text or give me a call and he just kind of reassured me.”

8. REESE ROLLER

VERDIGRIS, LB/RB, 6-0, 210, SR.

Reese Roller has been a nightmare for opposing Class 3A quarterbacks ever since he was a freshman in 2019.

In 2021, he led the Cardinals defense as he had 105 tackles, with 33 for losses and 15 sacks to help Verdigris reach the semifinals.

A year earlier, Roller was among the nation's leaders with 22 sacks. He recorded 64 tackles with 34 for losses and 22 quarterback hurries. As a freshman in 2019, he had six sacks.

"Reese has a great drive to be the best that he can be," Verdigris coach Travis East said. "We expect big things from Reese all season, he can create problems for opposing offenses and he is very tough on offense as well.

Roller, used as a short-yardage back, scored on 14 of 42 carries in 2021. In a 2020 win over Inola, he had an 85-yard TD catch to go along with six sacks.

"I love Reese's energy and work ethic that he brings to our team," East said. "He works hard in every aspect to be the best player he can be."

9. DYLAN HASZ

BIXBY, DB/WR, 6-0, 175, SR.

Dylan Hasz has sometimes been overshadowed due to his older brother, Luke, being one of the state's top recruits. Both are committed to the University of Arkansas.

But Dylan has carved out an impressive high school career already in all phases as he has been a key player in the Spartans' 6AII state titles the past two years.

In 2021, he had 28 tackles and 12 pass deflections last year. On offense, had 24 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, he recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions with two returns for touchdowns.

"Dylan is a special player because he can play so many positions," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He does a little bit of everything for our team."

Although Luke and Dylan are different type of players, they share some similar traits.

"Dylan and Luke are such fun kids to be around," Montgomery said. "They both have unique personalities and love Bixby Spartan football."

10. DE'MARION THOMAS

UNION, DL/OL, 6-4, 320, SR.

The Vanderbilt nose guard commit was rarely off the field during a meaningful situation last year as he helped Union reach the Class 6AI state final for the first time since 2017.

On defense, Thomas had 53 tackles with 24 solos. He also started on offense at left guard.

“D’s really been a leader for us since he was a sophomore,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “He’s is a guy that just exemplifies leadership. … People want to follow that.”

Thomas is popular with his teammates and World readers as he is the readers' choice as the area's top defensive lineman for the second consecutive year.

In order to play both ways last year, Thomas knew he had to improve his conditioning and he did so by dropping about 40 pounds to 310.

“I felt way better, moved faster,” Thomas said. “I could get off blocks quicker.”