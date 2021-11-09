Owasso's Chris McClellan to be honored in virtual jersey presentation for All-American Bowl

Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan will be honored Wednesday in a virtual jersey presentation for his participation in the 2022 All-American Bowl football game.

The presentation is part of the Road to the Dome digital series and will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel.

McClellan, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior, moved from Edison in the offseason and has college scholarship offers from more than 30 Division I programs. He is rated among the nation's top prospects at his position by Rivals and 247Sports.

On Aug. 4, he named the University of Oklahoma among his six finalists, along with Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and USC. The early-signing period for Division I football starts Dec. 15.

McClellan is one of 100 athletes chosen from across the nation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, set for Jan. 8 in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Owasso’s No. 4 Rams (8-2) play at No. 3 Broken Arrow (7-3) on Friday in a quarterfinal game of the Class 6A Division I postseason.

