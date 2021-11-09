Owasso's Chris McClellan to be honored in virtual jersey presentation for All-American Bowl

Owasso's Chris McClellan (2) pursues Mustang running back Jay Belford during their game in Owasso Stadium on Sept. 22. Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan will be honored Wednesday in a virtual jersey presentation for his participation in the 2022 All-American Bowl football game.
The presentation is part of the Road to the Dome digital series and will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel.
McClellan, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior, moved from Edison in the offseason and has college scholarship offers from more than 30 Division I programs. He is rated among the nation's top prospects at his position by Rivals and 247Sports.
On Aug. 4, he named the University of Oklahoma among his six finalists, along with Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and USC. The early-signing period for Division I football starts Dec. 15.
McClellan is one of 100 athletes chosen from across the nation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, set for Jan. 8 in San Antonio's Alamodome.
Owasso’s No. 4 Rams (8-2) play at No. 3 Broken Arrow (7-3) on Friday in a quarterfinal game of the Class 6A Division I postseason.
Owasso-Broken Arrow; Sand Springs-Del City lead Week 11's top playoff openers
1. Class 6AI: No. 4 Owasso at No. 3 Broken Arrow
The outlook: These rivals have combined for three of the past four state titles. Josh Blankenship's first playoff game as Broken Arrow's football coach will be against his father Bill's team. Records: Owasso 8-2, Broken Arrow 7-3
Series history: Owasso has won the past four games, but Broken Arrow is 12-6 in the past 18 meetings and 4-2 in the playoffs against the Rams.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso at Broken Arrow key players
Owasso won a Week 2 meeting, 42-3, but Broken Arrow's offense is much different now. Major college recruits Maurion Horn (pictured at right) and RJ Spears-Jennings combined for only two touches on offense in that earlier game. During the last four games, Horn has 94 carries for 901 yards and eight TDs while Spears-Jennings has 20 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns. Broken Arrow also has a different QB now, Sterling Ramsey, and the Tigers are averaging 44 points in his five starts.
Owasso also has made a change at QB. Mason Willingham is 23-for-29 passing for 427 yards and six TDs in the past two games since becoming a starter. Willingham was 4-of-6 for 95 yards and a TD in the first game against Broken Arrow when Austin Havens started and went 17-of-20 for 285 yards and four TDs. Cole Adams (pictured at left), who leads a strong Owasso receiving corps, has a three-year history of big games against Broken Arrow. Adams has 51 catches for 838 yards and eight TDs. Kelan Carney has 42 receptions for 691 yards and Ronnie Thomas has 32 catches for 677 yards. They each have 10 TDs and combined for three against Broken Arrow in Week 2.
Photos by MIKE SIMONS and BRETT ROJO/Tulsa World
2. 6AII: No. 6 Sand Springs at No. 4 Del City
Outlook: Sand Springs is looking for its first semifinal berth since 2016 while Del City is trying to get there for the second time in three years. This is the first-ever meeting between the teams. Records: Sand Springs 7-3, Del City 9-1
Notable: Sand Springs' three losses were against 6AII's top three ranked teams. ... Del City ended the regular season with four consecutive road games.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs at Del City key players
Sand Springs — QB Ty Pennington (pictured at left) has completed 157-of-245 passes for 2,311 yards and 25 TDs. Jacob Blevins has 54 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns. Blake Jones has rushed for 858 yards and 11 TDs.
Del City — QB Virgil Yates (pictured at right) has accounted for 1,600 yards and 28 TDs, primarily as a runner but he threw two TD passes last week to Jaylin Sweet in a 62-35 win at Lawton.
Photos by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World and The Oklahoman
3. 6AI: No. 6 Norman North at No. 1 Jenks
The outlook: The Timberwolves visit Allan Trimble Stadium in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Records: Norman North 7-3, Jenks 9-1
Series history: Jenks won 55-20 in the 2012 state title game and 69-34 in the 2015 quarterfinals.
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Norman North at Jenks QB matchup and other players to watch
QB matchup: Norman North — Gavin Frakes (pictured at left) has accounted for 2,982 yards and 32 TDs. The senior has completed 130-of-196 passes for 2,207 yards and 24 TDs. He has 118 carries for 785 yards and eight TDs; Jenks — Shaker Reisig (pictured at right), a freshman, has completed 78-of-109 passes for 1,204 yards and 12 TDs in eight games.
Others to watch: In the last five games, Jenks' Jaiden Carroll has 68 carries for 610 yards and 12 TDs while Ty Walls has 22 catches for 481 yards and five TDs. Jenks defensive lineman AJ Brown, who committed Sunday to Oklahoma State, has 23 tackles with two sacks in his last three games. Jenks' Joey Havir picked off two passes in last year's 63-16 win over Norman North.
Photos by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman
4. 6AII: No. 3 Booker T. Washington at No. 5 Stillwater
The outlook: The visiting Hornets, coming off a 69-20 loss to No. 1 Bixby, face another team with tremendous momentum. Stillwater has three consecutive shutouts and has outscored its opponents 253-19 during a five-game winning streak. Records: B.T. Washington 8-2; Stillwater 8-2
Series record: Washington leads 9-6, but Stillwater won the last previous meeting, 38-28, in the 2018 semifinals. Before that, Washington's 41-13 win in 2013 was the last meeting.
Photo by CORY YOUNG/Forever Young Photos/For the Tulsa World
Booker T. Washington at Stillwater key players
BTW — Lathan Boone has passed for 2,116 yards and 27 TDs. Micah Tease has 29 receptions for 614 yards and nine TDs;
Stillwater — Gage Gundy (pictured) has completed 24-of-36 passes for 304 yards and accounted for seven TDs in the past three games. Oklahoma State linebacker commit Gabe Brown returned to the lineup last week after being sidelined for a month.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
5. 2A: Metro Christian at Sperry
The outlook: These teams have combined for the last three 2A state titles, including the past two by Metro. Records: Metro Christian 7-3; Sperry 6-4
Series history: Metro leads 10-5, but this is their first playoff matchup. Metro won the last meeting, 46-0, in 2013. The teams met almost annually from 1988-2003 and most were close games.
Skiatook Journal and Tulsa World photos
Best of the rest
5A: Bishop Kelley (5-5) at No. 10 Pryor (8-2): Kelley is 5-1 in its past six games and playoff experienced with trips to the semifinals in 2018 and '19, Pryor is looking for its first quarterfinal berth since 2013. Their last playoff meeting was Kelley's 48-19 win in 1981 that launched the Comets to their only OSSAA state title. 4A: Hilldale (8-2) at No. 7 Wagoner (8-2): The host Bulldogs have won five state titles in the past 10 years and are 16-0 in playoff openers under coach Dale Condict. Wagoner won the last playoff meeting, 21-7, in a 2006 opener.
A: Hominy (7-3) at No. 5 Pawhuska (8-2): The host Huskies look to avenge a 33-31 loss in Week 3.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Best of the rest (continued)
3A: No. 7 Stigler (8-2) at No. 5 Berryhill (8-2): A rematch of Stigler's 55-21 win in a 2019 playoff opener.
5A: Tahlequah (7-3) at No. 5 Coweta (9-1): This is a first-round matchup for the fourth time in five years. Tahlequah won in 2017, but Coweta prevailed in 2018 and '19.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Best of the rest (continued)
3A: No. 3 Verdigris (9-1) at No. 6 Seminole (9-1): It's a rarity when a pair of 9-1 teams meet in the opening round. Seminole defeated Verdigris 35-24 in their only other meeting in the 2011 playoffs.
6AI: No. 9 Yukon (4-6) at No. 2 Union (9-1): The only other games between these teams were Union wins in 2008 and '09. Union won the state title each year.
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World
