Owasso's Bill Blankenship wins Power of Influence national award
  Updated
Owasso vs Putnam City (copy)

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship high-fives linebacker Easton Catlett (33) during a game in 2021. TULSA WORLD FILE PHOTO

 KT King, For the Tulsa World

Owasso’s Bill Blankenship was named Monday as the American Football Coaches Association's Power of Influence national award winner.

The other regional finalists were Lou Marinelli, New Canaan (Connecticut); Gary Rankin, Alcoa (Tennessee); Jake Gilbert, Westfield (Indiana); and Tim Brennan, Bishop Kelly (Idaho).

Blankenship was honored Monday during the AFCA Convention in San Antonio.

According to the AFCA, coaches who receive this award are recognized for their impact on their team, as well as the legacy they leave with the school and surrounding community.

Blankenship has coached Owasso to two Class 6AI state titles and two semifinal berths in five seasons. Blankenship also won three state titles at Union and one at Fayetteville (Arkansas). His overall high school coaching record is 269-79.

Blankenship also was head coach at the University of Tulsa from 2011-14 and led the Golden Hurricane to the Conference USA title and Liberty Bowl victory in 2012.

Blankenship is involved with the Oklahoma Coaches Association Board and Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and has served on the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Board of Directors. He is on the Coaches Outreach’s Board of Directors.

Past national winners include former Jenks coach Allan Trimble in 2017, and former Broken Arrow/Union coach Rick Jones when he was at Greenwood, Arkansas, in 2018.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

