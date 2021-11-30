Owasso's Bill Blankenship receives Power of Influence regional coaching honor

Owasso's Bill Blankenship and four others are American Football Coaches Association Power of Influence regional award winners.

The other winners are Lou Marinelli, New Canaan (Connecticut); Gary Rankin, Alcoa (Tennessee); Jake Gilbert, Westfield (Indiana); and Tim Brennan, Bishop Kelly (Idaho).

Those coaches will be honored during the AFCA Convention, which will be held on Jan. 9-11. They are the finalists for the 2021 National POI Award winner that will be announced during the convention.

According to the AFCA, coaches who receive this award are recognized for their impact on their team, as well as the legacy they leave with the school and surrounding community.

Blankenship is a two-time POI regional winner. He has coached Owasso to two Class 6AI state titles and two semifinal berths in five seasons. Blankenship also won three state titles at Union and one at Fayetteville (Arkansas).

Blankenship is involved with the Oklahoma Coaches Association Board and Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and has served on the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Board of Directors. He is on the Coaches Outreach's Board of Directors.

Past national winners include former Jenks coach Allan Trimble in 2017.

