Owasso upsets No. 1 Union 50-47 in 6OT instant classic

BROKEN ARROW — It was 10 minutes after Friday night's Class 6AI semifinal and Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham was still holding on to the football he carried across the goal line for the touchdown that ended a six-overtime classic.

Willingham's fourth TD of the night came on a 1-yard run and gave fourth-ranked Owasso a 50-47 victory over No. 1 Union at Memorial Stadium.

Owasso (9-4), which has overcome key injuries and won eight in a row after a 1-4 start, advances to play No. 2 Bixby (11-1) in the title game at 7 p.m. next Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Willingham said after his winning TD, "It really hit me we just proved everybody wrong. I'm so proud of this team. They've gone through a lot. I'm so happy for us."

For the third time in six seasons, Owasso and Union played an overtime thriller and this one topped them all — it may have topped any previous state OT high school thrillers.

"I've never been in one like this, that's for sure," said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, who has won six state titles.

Willingham accounted for 303 yards and six TDs. He had 30 rushes for 141 yards and completed 15-of-26 passes for 162 yards with two TDs.

Issac Covington was a standout for Union (11-1) with four OT touchdown runs plus a pick-6 in the third quarter that started the Redhawks' comeback from a 13-0 halftime deficit.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Union scored the tying TD on Grayson Tempest's 10-yard TD pass to quarterback Shaker Reisig off a trick play reverse, but Tru Thomas blocked the go-ahead extra point kick.

Owasso had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, but Chase Everett's 42-yard field goal was wide to the left.

In the first OT, Everett and Union's Cameron Sarey traded field goals. Owasso's J'kharri Thomas and Covington traded TDs in the next two OT periods.

In the fourth OT, Anthony Hills caught a 10-yard TD pass on third down, but that was matched by Covington's 1-yard TD run. Covington and Willingham exchanged TDs in the fifth OT.

Union elected to have Sarey kick a 19-yard field goal on fourth-and-1 to open the sixth OT. Willingham then gained 9 yards on the Rams' first play and after a Union time out, scored the decisive TD.

"What a great thing to be a part of," Blankenship said. "It was so fun to see the joy in our guys."

Owasso totally dominated the first half, outgaining Union 211 yards to 65. The Rams' defense held Union to two first downs.

Willingham opened the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the first quarter to cap an 11-play, 95-yard drive. With 1:45 left in the second quarter, Willingham's 3-yard TD run increased the lead to 13-0, but the Rams failed on a trick play to add the 2-point conversion.

OWASSO 50, UNION 47, 6 OTs

Owasso;7;6;0;0;3;7;7;7;7;6;—;50

Union;0;0;7;6;3;7;7;7;7;3;—;47

First quarter

OWA — Mason Willingham 1 run (Chase Everett kick), 3:02

Second quarter

OWA — Willingham 3 run (run failed), 1:45

Third quarter

UNI — Issac Covington 34 interception return (Cameron Sarey kick). 6:58

Fourth quarter

UNI — Shaker Reisig 10 pass from Grayson Tempest (kick blocked), 6:11

First overtime

OWA — FG, Everett 25

UNI — FG, Sarey 27

Second overtime

OWA — J'Kharri Thomas 5 run (Everett kick)

UNI — Covington 1 run (Sarey kick)

Third overtime

UNI — Covington 6 run (Sarey kick)

OWA — Thomas 11 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

Fourth overtime

OWA — Hills 10 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

UNI — Covington 1 run (Sarey kick)

Fifth overtime

UNI — Covington 1 run (Sarey kick)

OWA — Willingham 10 run (Everett kick)

Sixth overtime

UNI — FG, Sarey 19

OWA — Willingham 1 run

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — OWA 19, UNI 11; Rushes-Yards — OWA 53-223, UNI 37-178; Comp-Att-Int — OWA 15-26-2, UNI 12-22-1. Passing Yards — OWA 162, UNI 123. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 0-0, UNI 2-1. Penalty Yards — OWA 11-94, UNI 10-86. Total Yards — OWA 385, UNI 301. Punts-Avg. — OWA 5-29.2, UNI 4-36.0.