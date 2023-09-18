All games are district openers at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 6AI-2: No. 2 Owasso at No. 4 Union
The outlook: Union has been waiting since last November to avenge a 50-47, six-overtime loss to Owasso in the Class 6AI semifinals. That's not the only OT game in this rivalry that has included numerous thrillers over the past 12 years.
TV: YurView (Cox-3)
Records: Owasso 2-1, Union 2-1
Key players: Quarterbacks — Owasso’s Knox Dyson is 34-of-50 for 625 yards with nine TDs and no interceptions. Union’s Shaker Reisig has completed 71-of-89 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Key matchups: Each team has dynamic receivers and a strong secondary. Union receivers are led by Jino Boyd, who has 13 catches for 132 yards and two TDs. Owasso's Deuce Chalk has 14 catches for 344 yards and four TDs while J'Kharri Thomas has 17 receptions for 180 yards and three TDs. He had two TD catches in OT against Union.
Notable: Both head coaches, Owasso's Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, were once head coaches for their opponent. Blankenship won three state titles in 14 years (1992-2005) at Union. Fridrich led Owasso to the semifinals in his lone season there in 2006 before moving to Union. … Owasso defeated Jenks 34-28 while Union lost 31-24 to Jenks. Both teams defeated Broken Arrow.
Series history: Union has won eight of the past 11 meetings, including 35-17 in last year's district opener and 10-7 in overtime in 2021. Owasso is 4-3 in the last seven games, starting with a 21-14 win in the 2017 state final. Earlier in ‘17, Union prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in Week 4.
2. 6AII-1: No. 5 Sand Springs at No. 1 Muskogee
The outlook: Last year's Week 4 meeting was the most anticipated matchup between these teams since their 2016 classic and this year's is even moreso.
Records: Sand Springs 2-1, Muskogee 2-1
Key players: Sand Springs running back Kenneth Page has 300 yards and four TDs this season. Last year, he rushed for 157 yards and two TDs in a 48-26 loss to the Roughers. Muskogee QB Jamarian Ficklin has completed 37-of-58 passes for 836 yards and six TDs, plus has 23 carries for 166 yards and a TD. Last year, he was 11-of-17 for 235 yards and six TDs against the Sandites. Ficklin’s breakout game as a freshman came against Sand Springs in 2021 when he passed for 398 yards and three TDs in a 48-34 loss.
Series history: Muskogee has won four of the past six. That followed the 2016 thriller when Sand Springs prevailed after one of the most famous 2-point conversions in program history resulted in a 26-25 comeback win at Muskogee. That victory lifted the Sandites to the No. 1 ranking in 6AII. Their first meeting was Muskogee’s 20-0 win in 1953.
3. 6AI-1: No. 6 Norman North at No. 1 Bixby
The outlook: These two teams shared the district lead with Jenks last year — but Bixby won the tiebreaker. This will be a good gauge on if Norman North can be a contender for a deep playoff run.
Records: Norman North 3-0, Bixby 3-0
Key players: Norman North junior QB Owen Eshelman, a first-year starter. was impressive in leading a 31-28 comeback win over Edmond Santa Fe on Sept. 8. He has completed 44-of-68 passes for 543 yards and five TDs, plus rushed for 121 yards and three TDs. Bixby WR/RB Kordell Gouldsby has 483 all-purpose yards and six TDs. He scored twice against Norman North in last year's 63-7 win.
4. 3A-4: Cascia Hall at No. 8 Holland Hall
The outlook: Cascia's Joe Medina gets his second chance at posting his 300th career coaching win.
Records: Cascia Hall 1-2, Holland Hall 1-2
Key matchup: The Commandos’ Blue Swarm defense against Holland Hall’s offense, which has scored only 28 points in three games.
Series history: Cascia leads 35-20 and has won eight of the past 12, including 21-14 last year. Holland Hall won 45-7 in 2021. This is their 56th meeting since the series started in 1966, but only the first time they have matched up in a district game.
5. 5A-3: Durant at Sapulpa
The outlook: This could ultimately decide a playoff berth in a very competitive district.
Records: Durant 2-1, Sapulpa 2-1
Key matchup: Sapulpa quarterback Colton Howard has passed for 700 yards and seven TDs while Marco Smith has rushed for 419 yards and seven TDs this season. They will go against a Lions defense led by Oregon commit lineman Xadavien Sims, who has been invited to play in the All-American Bowl.
Series history: Howard passed for three TDs in a 28-14 win over Durant last year.
Best of the rest
6AI-1: No. 3 Jenks (1-2) at Enid (1-2): Jenks scored 27 points in the fourth quarter for a 55-28 win over Enid last year.
4A-3: Catoosa (2-1) at McLain (2-1), 6 p.m. Thursday: Catoosa has matched its 2022 win total. This game could ultimately decide a playoff berth.
A-5: Pawnee (3-0) at No. 2 Hominy (3-0): Half of A-5's eight teams are undefeated. Hominy won last year's meeting, 34-0.
2A-7: Kansas (3-0) at Sperry (3-0): Adding to the importance of this matchup, it looks like there are six playoff caliber teams in this district and only four can qualify. Sperry won last year's meeting, 41-20.
2A-7: No. 6 Kiefer (3-0) at Morris (2-1): The top six teams in 2A-7 are a combined 15-3.