Owasso-Union, BTW-Choctaw, Tuttle-Cushing highlight Week 4 matchups

All games are district openers and scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
1. District 6AI-2: No. 1 Owasso (3-0) at No. 3 Union (2-1)
The outlook: The winner will be the favorite to win the district title. These teams have combined to win three of the past five Class 6AI state titles.
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
Key matchup: Owasso's receiving corps against Union's secondary. The Rams' top receivers this season have been Kelan Carney, who has 20 catches for 305 yards and five TDs, and Cole Adams, who has 17 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Another receiver to watch is JaRay Austin, who had eight catches for 134 yards and a TD, and also scored on a 96-yard kickoff return in a 34-14 win against Union last year. Union's secondary has big-time playmakers such as OU commit Jayden Rowe, Jamori Ray and Makhai Belt, who has three interceptions this season.
Notable: Both head coaches, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, were once head coaches for their opponent. Blankenship won three state titles in 14 years (1992-2005) at Union and Fridrich led Owasso to the semifinals in his season there in 2006 before moving to Union.
Series history: Union has won six of the past nine meetings, but Owasso is 3-1 in the last four games, starting with a 21-14 win in the 2017 state final. Earlier in '17, Union prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in Week 4.
2. 6AII-2: No. 3 B.T. Washington (3-0) at No. 2 Choctaw (2-1)
The outlook: This will be Choctaw’s first game this season against an Oklahoma opponent after playing teams from Virginia, Arkansas and Texas. Washington will try to avenge a 26-22 loss in a Week 4 thriller last season.
Key players: For BTW, quarterback Lathan Boone is 40-of-61 passing for 650 yards and eight TDs; Micah Tease has eight catches for 202 yards and three TDs, and on defense had a 100-yard fumble return last week against Edison. For Choctaw, QB Steele Wasel and receiver RJ Jackson. Wasel has completed 32-of-50 passes for 511 yards and 10 TDs. Jackson, who caught two TDs in Choctaw's Week 2 loss at Dallas Jesuit, had a 31-yard reception that set up Wasel's winning 5-yard TD pass late in last year's win at BTW.
Series history: Washington leads 4-1 with victories in the 2014 and ‘15 playoffs.
3. 4A-2: No. 2 Tuttle (3-0) at No. 1 Cushing (3-0)
The outlook: Cushing can make a big statement with a win. Although Cushing is No. 1 in the World rankings, Tuttle, with a 2018 state title, is No. 1 in the AP poll and considered by many across the state as the favorite for the 4A title.
Key players: Tuttle's Tyler Woodson rushed for 214 yards and had two TDs in a 42-21 win over Cushing last year. Cushing QB Blaze Berlowitz has completed 73-of-112 passes for 1,165 yards and 16 TDs. His top receiver is Camden Crooks, who has 35 receptions for 612 yards and 10 TDs.
Series history: Tuttle leads 2-1. The teams split low-scoring games in 1986 and '87.
4. 6AI-1: No. 8 Enid (2-1) at No. 2 Jenks (2-1)
The outlook: A good measuring stick for Enid, which may have its best team since 2010.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Notable: Last year's game between the teams was forfeited due to COVID protocols about an hour before kickoff at Enid.
Series history: Jenks leads 8-3 with eight wins in a row, excluding a 2008 playoff win that was forfeited — their most recent meeting. Jenks won 28-7 in the 2006 6A state final. This is their first regular-season meeting since 1997.
5. 5A-3: Rogers (2-1) at East Central (3-0)
The outlook: In recent years, it's been rare when a district game has featured two Tulsa Public Schools teams with a winning record.
Notable: Last year, Cunu Fields passed for 332 yards and four TDs as East Central won 57-34 in the opening game at Rogers' stadium. ... East Central has started 3-0 in two consecutive years for the first time since 2006-07.
Series history: East Central has won 13 in a row and leads 17-5. Rogers’ last win was in 1978.
Best of the rest
3A-4: No. 9 Berryhill (2-1) at Inola (3-0): Inola's three wins are by a combined nine points.
6AI-1: No. 4 Broken Arrow (1-2) at Westmoore (1-2): YurView will televise Thursday night — Broken Arrow has won all eight previous meetings. Last year's game was canceled due to COVID protocols.
5A-4: Claremore (0-3) at Glenpool (2-1): Claremore's three losses are by a combined eight points.
6AII-1: No. 4 Stillwater (2-1) at No. 9 Edmond Deer Creek (3-0): Should be much closer than Stillwater's 63-16 rout over Deer Creek last season.
3A-4: Vinita (2-1) at Central (3-0): The game will be played at Webster's Milton Stadium as the opening of Central's new stadium has been delayed two weeks.