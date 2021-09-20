Owasso-Union, BTW-Choctaw, Tuttle-Cushing highlight Week 4 matchups

2. 6AII-2: No. 3 B.T. Washington (3-0) at No. 2 Choctaw (2-1)

The outlook: This will be Choctaw’s first game this season against an Oklahoma opponent after playing teams from Virginia, Arkansas and Texas. Washington will try to avenge a 26-22 loss in a Week 4 thriller last season.

Key players: For BTW, quarterback Lathan Boone is 40-of-61 passing for 650 yards and eight TDs; Micah Tease has eight catches for 202 yards and three TDs, and on defense had a 100-yard fumble return last week against Edison. For Choctaw, QB Steele Wasel and receiver RJ Jackson. Wasel has completed 32-of-50 passes for 511 yards and 10 TDs. Jackson, who caught two TDs in Choctaw's Week 2 loss at Dallas Jesuit, had a 31-yard reception that set up Wasel's winning 5-yard TD pass late in last year's win at BTW.

Series history: Washington leads 4-1 with victories in the 2014 and ‘15 playoffs.

3. 4A-2: No. 2 Tuttle (3-0) at No. 1 Cushing (3-0)

The outlook: Cushing can make a big statement with a win. Although Cushing is No. 1 in the World rankings, Tuttle, with a 2018 state title, is No. 1 in the AP poll and considered by many across the state as the favorite for the 4A title.