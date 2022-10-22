Owasso takes care of business in 37-14 win over Edmond Memorial

OWASSO — The Owasso Rams feasted off Edmond Memorial mistakes throughout the evening Friday, allowing them to get to .500 on the season in a 37-14 win and giving Owasso (4-4, 3-2) a three-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2) gifted the Rams a first down early in the game, setting them up on the 11-yard line. Senior quarterback Mason Willingham kicked off the scoring for the Rams on an eight-yard keeper.

Edmond Memorial sophomore quarterback David McComb responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Tanner Wolfe with 4:35 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

On a 2nd and 7, the Bulldogs defense stuffed Willingham for a two-yard loss on the 11-yard line, which ultimately led to a turnover on downs.

But Owasso sophomore corner Ryker Ogg snuffed out any momentum the stop may have given Edmond Memorial, picking off McComb to give Owasso the ball on the four-yard line. Willingham scored quickly on a quarterback keeper and the Rams regained the lead 14-7.

Rams head coach Bill Blankenship praised his quarterback after the game for his dual-threat ability.

“I think Mason is incredible. He makes us go,” Blankenship said. “If there’s a better dual-threat guy around, I haven’t seen him, but I’m glad he’s our guy.”

After the teams traded possessions through a series of punts, the Bulldogs got on the board again when McComb hit senior wide receiver Markell Johnson on a three-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.

In the next series, Willingham hit senior wide receiver Anthony Hills for a 29-yard touchdown pass for the 21-14 lead with :42 left in the second quarter.

Willingham also celebrated the Rams' streak.

“Starting off the year, it didn’t go as planned, but to win all these games back-to-back-to-back, it feels good right now. We’re celebrating as a team, and we’re only getting better each week,” Willingham said.

The Bulldogs threatened to close the deficit before halftime when running back Kiefer Mullins broke off a 27-yard run and the Rams were called for a pass interference penalty. That set up a 46-yard field goal attempt, but it was blocked, and the Rams led 21-14 at halftime.

The momentum never came back for the Bulldogs. Three penalties stopped the Edmond Memorial offense in its tracks on the opening possession of the second half, and they ultimately turned it over on downs from their own 41-yard line.

After an Owasso punt, the Bulldogs took over on their own 25-yard line but were shut down. The Owasso blocked punt resulted in a safety and a 23-14 lead for the Rams with 2:47 left in the third quarter.

They padded that lead when running back Tariek Johnson powered his way to a 19-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter to move the margin to 30-14.

Edmond lost McComb for the remainder of the game when he went down after a six-yard gain. He was helped off the field and medical staff examined him for concussion symptoms. Johnson and Ciaran Pedulla shared quarterback duties for the Bulldogs to close out the game.

As the Rams tried to chew up the clock, Willingham broke off a 32-yard touchdown run with 2:42 left in the game to increase the lead to 37-14.

Hills spoke about the Rams' winning streak after a tough start to the season.

“It was very hard for us, but we just kept being coachable by coach B,” Hills said. “We’re getting hot, we’re coming off those tough games really really good. So, if we keep improving, I think we can win the whole thing.”

OWASSO 37, EDMOND MEMORIAL 14

Owasso;7;14;9;7;—;37

Edmond North;7;7;0;0;—;14

OWA -- Willingham 8 run (Everett kick)

EM – Wolfe 19 pass from McComb (Ackerman kick)

OWA -- Willingham 4 run (Everett kick)

EM – Johnson 3 pass from McComb (Ackerman kick)

OWA – Hills 29 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

OWA – Safety

OWA – Hills 29 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

OWA – Johnson 19 run (Everett kick)

OWA – Willingham 32 run (Caviness kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - EM 12, OWA 17; Rushes-Yards – EM 17-36, OWA 40-222; Comp-Att-Int - EM 17-34-1, OWA 12-18-0. Passing Yards – EM 221, OWA 103. Fumbles-Lost - EM 4-1, OWA 0-0. Penalty Yards – EM 9-79, OWA 8-80. Total Yards - EM 259, OWA 325. Punts-Avg. – EM 1-25, OWA 2-33

