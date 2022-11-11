Owasso’s defense near perfect as Rams open playoffs with 41-7 win over Westmoore

OWASSO — It was all No. 6 Owasso on Friday night as the Rams powered their way to a 41-7 win over No. 9 Westmoore in the first round of the Class 6AI playoffs.

Owasso (7-4) recovered a punt on the Jaguars' 5-yard line with 7:31 left in the first quarter, and senior quarterback Mason Willingham scored on the next play to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

After the defense forced a three and out, Willingham hit senior wideout Anthony Hills, who is now wearing No. 4, for a 31-yard floating pass for a touchdown to take the 14-0 lead.

Hills received the single-digit number after Rams head coach Bill Blankenship noticed his leadership throughout the season.

Hills gave all the credit to his defense after the game.

“It’s our sixth in a row. Talk about the Owasso Rams, man,” Hills said. “I just love this team. Our defense plays their heart out every single drive and they give our offense opportunities and go all out.”

Westmoore sophomore quarterback Dalton Mays checked in for freshman Brody Inhofe, who went into the injury tent after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. Junior corner Derek Lockridge intercepted Mays' first pass attempt and the Rams took over on the Jaguar 45-yard line.

Blankenship had strong praise for his defense’s performance.

“The defense was absolutely suffocating,” Blankenship said. “I mean they absolutely played lights out and I’m very proud of them.”

The Jaguars tried a trick play on second and eight, but the Rams defense sniffed it out for a 10-yard tackle for a loss. The next play, Lockridge intercepted a pass on the Jaguars' 38-yard line. A defensive holding call on the Jaguars extended the Rams' drive, and Willingham floated the ball 21 yards to junior wideout J’Kharri Thomas to extend the Owasso lead to 20-0.

Junior defensive end Kale Pennington intercepted a Jake Blice pass for a 21-yard pick-6 to give the Rams a 27-0 lead with 9:26 left in the third quarter.

After forcing a punt, the Rams offense went to work. A four-play, 46-yard touchdown drive ended with Willingham throwing a scoring pass to Mason Hendricks for the 34-0 lead.

Willingham praised his defense for how hard it has played this season.

“They’ve bailed us out so many times this year,” Wilingham said. “I think they’re one of the best in the state without a doubt.”

The Jaguars avoided the shutout on a 7-yard touchdown run by Blice after the team blocked an Owasso punt.

Westmoore attempted an onside kick and Owasso received the ball on the Jaguar 14-yard line. On the first play of the drive junior running back, Cooper Treptow scored 14-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 41-7 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter.

OWASSO 41, WESTMOORE 7

Westmoore;0;0;0;7;--;7

Owasso;14;6;14;7;--;41

OWA -- Willingham 7 run (Caviness kick)

OWA – Anthony Hills 30 pass Willingham (Willingham kick)

OWA – J’Kharri Thomas 21 pass Willingham (kick failed)

OWA – Pennington 21 interception return (Caviness kick)

OWA – Hendricks 22 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

WES – Blice 7 run (Wehba kick)

OWA – Treptow 14 run (Everett kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – WES 5, OWA 9; Rushes-Yards – WES 33-(-1), OWA 35-135; Comp-Att-Int - WES 6-16-4, OWA 7-14-0. Passing Yards – WES 45, OWA 96. Fumbles-Lost - WES 4-2, OWA 1-1. Penalty Yards – WES 13-136, OWA 11-105. Total Yards – WES 44, OWA 231. Punts-Avg. – EM 5-35, OWA 2-31