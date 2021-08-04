Owasso lineman Chris McClellen has OU among his final six college choices

Owasso defensive line prospect Chris McClellan has the University of Oklahoma among his final six college football choices.
McClellan announced the final list Wednesday on Twitter. Also included are Alabama, Florida and LSU from the SEC, Ohio State from the Big 10 and Southern California from the Pac-12
The Marathon Continues 🏁💙#top6(@Hayesfawcett3) pic.twitter.com/KrCyOBwOyQ— Chris McClellan 7️⃣🦍 (@ChrisDMac10) August 4, 2021
McClellen moved from Edison to the Rams in the offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked ninth nationally among defensive linemen by Rivals and 17th nationally by 247Sports.
He has committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, Jan. 8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.