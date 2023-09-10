Class 6AIPos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 3-0
2. Owasso (4) 2-1
3. Mustang (3) 2-0
4. Jenks (6) 1-2
5. Union (2) 2-1
6. Norman North (8) 2-0
7. Edmond Santa Fe (5) 1-1
8. Moore (9) 3-0
9. Broken Arrow (7) 0-3
10. Edmond North (—) 1-2
Class 6AIIPos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Muskogee (1) 2-1
2. Stillwater (2) 0-2
3. Choctaw (3) 1-0
People are also reading…
4. Deer Creek (4) 1-2
5. Sand Springs (5) 1-1
6. B.T. Washington (6) 1-2
7. Putnam West (9) 3-0
8. Lawton (7) 1-1
9. Bartlesville (8) 0-2
10 Ponca City (10) 0-2
Class 5APos. School (Prev) W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 3-0
2. Guthrie (4) 3-0
3. Del City (5) 2-0
4. Claremore (6) 2-0
5. Piedmont (7) 3-0
6. Collinsville (9) 2-0
7. McGuinness (3) 2-1
8. McAlester (2) 2-1
9. Grove (10) 2-0
10. Bishop Kelley (—) 1-2
Class 4APos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Wagoner (1) 2-0
2. Tuttle (2) 2-0
3. Poteau (3) 2-0
4. Newcastle (5) 2-0
5. Ada (10) 3-0
6. Blanchard (4) 1-1
7. Weatherford (7) 2-1
8. Clinton (6) 1-2
9. Elk City (8) 2-1
10. Cushing (9) 1-1
Class 3APos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Heritage Hall (1) 2-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0
3. Perkins-Tryon (4) 3-0
4. Metro Christian (3) 1-1
5. Stigler (5) 2-0
6. Marlow (7) 2-0
7. Lone Grove (—) 3-0
8. Holland Hall (6) 1-2
9. Pauls Valley (—) 3-0
10. Plainview (10) 1-1
Class 2A
Pos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Millwood (1) 1-1
2. Washington (2) 3-0
3. Chandler (6) 2-0
4. Victory Christian (4) 2-1
5. Prague (7) 3-0
6. Kiefer (8) 2-0
7. Cl. Sequoyah (9) 2-0
8. Rejoice Christian (10) 2-1
9. Beggs (3) 1-1
10. Sperry (—) 2-0
Class A
Pos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Fairview (1) 2-0
2. Hominy (2) 3-0
3. Woodland (4) 2-0
4. Ringling (5) 2-0
5. Tonkawa (6) 2-0
6. Colcord (7) 1-1
7. Minco (8) 3-0
8. Mangum (9) 3-0
9. Crescent (10) 3-0
10. Gore (—) 3-0
Class B
Pos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Regent Prep (1) 2-0
2. Seiling (3) 2-0
3. Laverne (2) 2-1
4. Dewar (4) 2-0
5. Velma-Alma (5) 2-0
6. Okla. Bible (6) 3-0
7. Covington-Douglas (7) 3-0
8. Weleetka (8) 2-1
9. Shattuck (10) 2-0
10. Barnsdall (—) 3-0
Class C
Pos. School (Prev) W-L
1. Tipton (1) 2-0
2. Timberlake (2) 2-1
3. Mt. View-Gotebo (3) 2-0
4. Maud (7) 2-1
5. Sharon-Mutual (9) 3-0
6. Grandfield (10) 2-0
7. Maysville (8) 1-1
8. Ryan (—) 2-0
9. Wilson (4) 1-1
10. Waynoka (5) 1-1
<&rule>
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.